Temporary Residence Permit In Cyprus (Pink Slip) – Frequently Asked Questions

Many third-country nationals choose the Temporary Residence Permit — commonly referred to as the "Pink Slip" — when they wish to reside in Cyprus for extended periods without working locally. The following notes address the questions we routinely receive from clients and reflect current practice.

What is the Temporary Residence Permit?

The Visitor's Temporary Residence Permit allows a non-EU national to remain in Cyprus for longer than the standard 90-day entry period. It is most often used by individuals who wish to reside in Cyprus for family, personal or lifestyle reasons, provided that they have sufficient income from abroad. The permit is typically issued for one year at a time.

When should the application be made?

You apply after entering Cyprus and before your current visa or authorised period of stay expires. The application also includes your registration in the Aliens' Registry, so the process is completed through a single submission.

Does the permit allow me to work in Cyprus?

No. The visitor-type permit does not allow employment or self-employment in Cyprus. Applicants must demonstrate that their income is generated outside Cyprus. This may include salary from a foreign employer, pension income, rental income from property abroad, or dividends.

Can my family members apply with me?

Yes. Your spouse and minor children may apply as dependants. Each person files a separate application, and the household must meet the financial criteria applicable to families.

What are the main advantages and limitations?

Advantages:

– You may reside legally in Cyprus beyond 90 days.

– The permit can be renewed annually, provided conditions remain satisfied.

– Your spouse and minor children may reside with you under dependent permits.

Limitations:

– No employment is allowed in Cyprus.

– Absence from Cyprus for more than three consecutive months may result in cancellation of the permit.

– Each renewal requires updated documentation confirming income, bank remittances, insurance cover and accommodation.

How much income must be shown?

Current practice requires a minimum annual income of €24,000 for a single applicant, derived from sources outside Cyprus. For dependants, the amount increases by 20% for the spouse and 15% for each minor child. These figures reflect what the Migration Department expects to see in practice.

What financial documents are normally required?

Applicants should provide:

– A bank statement demonstrating the secure annual income from abroad. Pension confirmations, salary letters or dividend statements — should also be provided where relevant.

What other documents will be required?

The list may vary based on the applicant's personal circumstances, but commonly includes:

– Passport with sufficient validity for the duration of the permit;

– Copy of the latest entry stamp and visa;

– Criminal record certificate from the country of origin or lawful residence, duly certified and translated;

– Medical examination certificates, usually required before the first permit;

– Health insurance covering inpatient and outpatient care in Cyprus;

– Bank guarantee issued by a Cyprus bank for possible repatriation expenses;

– Proof of accommodation — either a rental agreement or ownership documents;

– Certified and translated marriage or birth certificates for dependants.

What happens on the day of submission?

Applications are filed with the Civil Registry and Migration Department or the relevant District Aliens' Unit. Government fees are paid on the day, and the applicant's biometric data — photograph, fingerprints and signature — are taken for the residence card.

How long does the examination take?

Most applications are examined within a few months. Processing times can vary depending on the volume of applications and whether further information is requested.

How long is the residence card valid and how do I renew it?

The residence card is generally issued for one year. Renewal should be filed before the expiry of the current card. You must again show adequate income from abroad, bank remittances into a Cyprus account, valid insurance and suitable accommodation.

Does this permit lead to Permanent Residency or citizenship?

No. This visitor-type Temporary Residence Permit does not lead directly to Permanent Residency or citizenship. Applicants who wish to obtain a more permanent status must apply under a separate route, such as Category 6(2) (investment-based Permanent Residency), long-term residence, or naturalisation based on a period of lawful residence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.