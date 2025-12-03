Mandatory Course For Third-Country Nationals From 2026

As of January 2026, third‑country nationals (TCNs) who wish to work in Malta for the first time will be required to complete and pass a mandatory online pre‑departure course on life and work in Malta, costing €250, before they can proceed with a single permit application. This measure forms part of the wider Malta Labour Migration Policy, intended to regulate inflows of non‑EU workers, raise basic standards, and support better integration and enforcement.

The pre‑departure programme consists of two online modules covering living and working in Malta, including basic English, cultural norms, workplace hygiene and conduct, and workers' rights and obligations. Each module is expected to take roughly 10–12 hours of learning and must be completed within a set timeframe, after which applicants sit an assessment and attend a live online interview to verify both language skills and understanding of the content.

The system operates through the Skills Pass platform, where TCNs enrol, follow the online material and sit the assessment remotely before leaving their country of origin. The total fee for the mandatory pre‑departure course and assessment is €250, with the platform opening on 5 January 2026 and Identità only accepting first‑time single permit applications supported by a valid course certificate as from 1 March 2026.

In sectors already covered by Malta's Skills Pass framework, such as tourism and hospitality, first‑time applicants will in practice face a two‑stage process: the general national pre‑departure course plus a separate sector‑specific skills component. The sectoral element focuses on occupation‑related competencies and is being gradually extended to additional industries as part of the same labour migration reform package.

