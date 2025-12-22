Citizenship By Naturalisation On The Basis Of Merit: Malta's Discretionary Route For Exceptional Individuals

Malta has developed a reputation as a country that values talent, achievement and genuine connection. Within this context, the Granting of Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit Regulations (Subsidiary Legislation 188.06) set out a statutory, fully discretionary route through which individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service or exceptional contribution to Malta—or to humanity—may be considered for Maltese citizenship. The recent amendments to this legislation do not introduce a new programme; rather, they refine and reinforce an existing framework. The emphasis remains firmly on recognising excellence, not financial investment.

Who May Be Considered

This merit-based route is designed for individuals who stand out in their fields and whose work aligns with Malta's strategic or cultural aspirations. While the legislation does not limit itself to specific sectors, examples of individuals who may be considered include:

Scientists and researchers

Artists, cultural performers, and creatives

Athletes and sports professionals

Technologists and innovators

Entrepreneurs with demonstrable impact

Philanthropists delivering social or humanitarian value

For globally established individuals—or those showing exceptional promise—this framework represents a way for Malta to recognise contribution at the highest levels.

How the Process Works

Under Article 11A(1) of Subsidiary Legislation 188.06, applicants begin by submitting a detailed proposal letter to the Community Malta Agency. This document explains:

Their background and achievements

The exceptional service already rendered or intended

A forward-looking plan of continued contribution

Supporting materials and information on eligible dependents

This proposal undergoes a thorough evaluation by an independent board and an intensive due-diligence process carried out by the Agency. The board then issues a recommendation to the Minister responsible for citizenship. The Minister's decision is final and fully discretionary. If approval in principle is granted, applicants may then submit the formal application for naturalisation, subject to statutory requirements including:

At least eight months of residence in Malta

Ownership or leasing of adequate residential property

Endorsement from a competent Maltese body confirming the merit of the applicant's contribution

Proof of knowledge of English or Maltese

Evidence of ties to Malta consistent with the proposal

Only once these requirements are satisfied may the application be considered for a final decision. Successful applicants—and any included dependents—take the Oath of Allegiance and receive the certificate of naturalisation. It is important to note that the Minister may deprive a person of citizenship granted under this framework if they fail to uphold commitments made in connection with their eligibility.

A Distinctive Form of Citizenship

What distinguishes this pathway is not only its selectivity, but its purpose. It is reserved for individuals whose achievements elevate Malta or contribute meaningfully to humanity. As such, the naturalisation granted under this framework reflects recognition, trust, and alignment of values. Those approved become full Maltese citizens, gaining all rights under Maltese law and the benefits of European Union citizenship, including freedom of movement across the EU and the Schengen Area. For global achievers whose work spans continents, this represents a powerful platform for collaboration, mobility, and long-term stability.

A Small Nation Looking Outwards

Malta's merit-based naturalisation framework reinforces the country's international outlook: welcoming exceptional individuals whose expertise, creativity, or leadership can enrich its cultural, scientific or economic landscape. In a world where mobility, talent, and contribution increasingly define global opportunity, Malta's approach provides a distinctive and meaningful path—reserved only for those whose achievements truly inspire.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.