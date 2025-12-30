Malta's Citizenship By Merit: A Strategic Evolution In Recognising Exceptional Contribution

Malta continues to strengthen its framework for recognising individuals who make exceptional contributions to the country or to humanity through the Granting of Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit Regulations (Subsidiary Legislation 188.06). This legislation, grounded in Article 10(9) of the Maltese Citizenship Act, outlines a discretionary pathway for individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievement, service, or promise of significant benefit to the Republic of Malta. Rather than a transactional or investment-based approach, this route is reserved for those whose work, innovation, or leadership exemplify excellence and align with Malta's national interests and values.

What Has Changed?

Recent amendments to the Citizenship Act and its subsidiary legislation have refined and reinforced the merit-based framework, ensuring clarity, due diligence, and rigorous evaluation throughout the process.

1. A Clearer Legal Foundation

The Granting of Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit Regulations continues to serve as the statutory basis for citizenship through merit, with updated provisions to strengthen evaluation, transparency, and oversight.

2. Focus on Exceptional Value

Citizenship on the basis of merit may be granted to individuals who have demonstrated or are capable of demonstrating exceptional service or contribution to Malta or humanity. The emphasis lies on value and impact and not on financial investment.

3. Recognised Areas of Contribution

The Regulations identify various fields in which applicants may be considered, including:

Science and research;

Technology and innovation;

Arts and culture;

Sports and high-level performance;

Entrepreneurship and business;

Philanthropy and social contribution.

Other areas may also be considered, provided they align with Malta's strategic or cultural priorities.

Stronger Evaluation and Oversight

Applications under this framework are subject to a multi-layered review process:

Applicants begin by submitting a detailed proposal letter outlining their background, achievements, and contribution to Malta or humanity.

The proposal undergoes independent evaluation by a specialised board.

The Community Malta Agency conducts thorough due diligence checks.

A final recommendation is made to the Minister, whose decision is discretionary and final.

Only those proposals that demonstrate clear and verifiable merit progress to the formal application stage.

Requirements at Application Stage

Following an approval in principle, applicants must:

Prove at least eight months of residence in Malta;

Hold or lease adequate property in Malta;

Demonstrate knowledge of English or Maltese;

Show tangible ties and commitment to the Republic of Malta;

Provide proof of ongoing contribution or recognition from a relevant Maltese entity.

Upon final approval, successful applicants and any approved dependents will take the Oath of Allegiance and receive the certificate of naturalisation.

Why This Matters

A Framework Rooted in Integrity

By clearly separating merit-based naturalisation from investment mechanisms, Malta underscores its commitment to credibility, transparency, and excellence in citizenship policy.

Recognising Talent and Achievement

This route honours individuals whose global achievements bring tangible benefit and prestige to Malta — positioning the country as a hub that celebrates leadership, innovation, and service.

National Interest and Sustainability

Through this legislation, Malta aligns citizenship with long-term value creation, encouraging individuals whose contributions resonate with the country's social, economic, and cultural goals.

The Role of CSB Group

With decades of experience in regulatory and immigration advisory, CSB Group supports individuals exploring the citizenship by merit framework under Subsidiary Legislation 188.06. Our role includes:

Eligibility Review – Assessing whether the individual's achievements and contributions align with the legal criteria. Proposal Preparation – Assisting in drafting and structuring the proposal letter and supporting documentation. Due Diligence Support – Ensuring compliance with the requirements of the Community Malta Agency. Ongoing Guidance – Providing advisory support throughout the evaluation and application stages.

Conclusion

The Granting of Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit Regulations represents Malta's vision of citizenship as a recognition of excellence and genuine contribution. For those whose achievements or endeavours demonstrate exceptional merit, this framework offers a respected and principled avenue toward Maltese citizenship — one built on value, integrity, and shared purpose.

