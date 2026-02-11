Athletes, Fame And Money: How To Build A Sustainable Career

An athlete's career does not depend only on their performance on the field: mental health, entourage...

An athlete's career does not depend only on their performance on the field: mental health, entourage, financial planning and post‑competition life are the real pillars that can turn fame and earnings into a sustainable trajectory.

In professional sports, the sustainability of an athlete's career is not measured solely in terms of results, trophies or notoriety. Nor is it measured in purely economic or asset‑related terms. Behind the spotlight lie existential challenges: safeguarding physical and mental health, maintaining personal and family relationships, and transitioning to post‑competition life.

I have recently read Inside, the autobiography ofBoris Becker, in which the six‑time Wimbledon champion recounts how he ended up in prison and shares about his time behind bars: to win, lose, and start over from zero. I personally know Boris, and over nearly thirty years I have met many other sports stars who, in various ways, became victims of their own success, talent, and poorly managed careers.

Here lies the paradox and the real challenge: in our lives we gain wisdom at a later age, following a wealth of experiences, mistakes, successes and improvements; however, a sports star, gifted with exceptional talent in a lucrative discipline, instead has to understand things in perspective as early as the age of 18, knowing that their competitive career will likely be over before turning 35.

The golden cage of fame in professional sports

Obsession, perfectionism and absolute performance

From early adolescence, athletes' lives are consumed by a mission and obsession that absorbs almost all of their mind, time and energy. A difference of 5 cm in braking at 350 km/h can give Checco Bagnaia the decisive overtake in a MotoGP Grand Prix. Stephen Curry takes about 200 three point shots a day to maintain or improve his in game percentages. In the women's Super G in Val d'Isère on December 21 (the last World Cup race at the time of writing), the distance between Sofia Goggia and second placed Alice Robinson after 2 km at over 90 km/h averaged just 4.6 meters—15 hundredths of a second.

Public life, relationships and the search for balance

The opportunities for athletes to interact with peers or have a diverse social life are minimal. If Kenan Yıldız ventures out on a quiet afternoon, he must accept that he'll only make it a few meters before dozens of photos are snapped of him. If Jannik Sinner wants to go to the cinema or theatre, he becomes the show himself.

Many of these extraordinarily gifted athletes find their own balance—whether through instinct, luck or intelligence—allowing them to avoid or limit the risks of an "excessive" life. Others do not, and in various ways get lost.

Sporting talent: a blessing and a curse – the role of the entourage

Short career, physical risk and the "Bubble Effect"

Elite athletes are exceptional individuals, blessed with talent and shaped by total dedication to a single discipline. Yet their careers are short-lived: in only a few years they must build wealth that will support them for decades. High level sport wears down the body. And then there's the so-called "Bubble Effect": they live in an isolated world well into adulthood. Managing physical, psychological and financial risk therefore becomes crucial.

Advisors, family and the athlete's well being

Asset managers, advisors, agents and family must support the athlete not only in maximizing earnings and building a solid, diversified financial strategy, but also—and perhaps above all—in achieving physical, emotional and mental well being.

Fame brings opportunities but it also carries risks. Celebrities, especially athletes, are surrounded by admirers, friends, flatterers... yet they often feel lonely. It is essential that champions be supported by independent, competent advisors who offer honest guidance and help with crucial decisions—even when the advice may not be in line with the athlete's desires.

Family can be an invaluable anchor, keeping the athlete grounded, but it can also become destabilizing if it fails to maintain its true role.

Investing in the person: education, balance and life after sports

To survive fame and the euphoria of success, a sports star shouldinvest in personal growth: cultural education, intellectual curiosity, and awareness of social reality. This applies equally to support players, who dedicate their youth to professional sport without achieving fame or wealth.

Life is not easy for someone focused entirely on a single goal, surrounded by people whose sole purpose is to maximise their athletic performance. Yet, having spoken with great champions and lesser known athletes alike, I have learned that a rich off field life is not only compatible with sporting success—it actually helps in reaching the highest goals and is essential for a smooth transition to a "second life" after retirement.

Federations, clubs, coaches, managers and parents should feel this responsibility, and encourage athletes to develop as well-rounded individuals. I don't know Kimi Antonelli or his parents personally, but despite early success, wide recognition and immense talent, Antonelli shows a sense of "normality" and awareness that suggest an excellent family upbringing. He may or may not become a Formula 1 World Champion, but it's already clear that he will manage his sporting career well.

Financial planning for athletes: risks, mistakes and responsibilities

The greatest danger for a professional athlete is... themself.

Inexperience, conditioning and family

Athletes are likely to have a lack of experience due to their young age, as well asthe isolation in which aspiring champions grow up. Think ofLamine Yamal hiring people with dwarfism to entertain guests at his 18th birthday...

Emotional conditioning can make athletes dependent on or victims of their families. Sports history is full of harmful influence from parents. For example, Steffi Graf narrowly avoided prison, unlike her father who was jailed for tax fraud. Or Leo Messi, who received a 21 month suspended sentence (later converted to a fine) for imprudent tax planning initiated by his father manager.

We can all recall athletes who felt compelled to break away from their parents—often painfully: Andre Agassi, Marco Tamberi, Mary Pierce, Serena and Venus Williams, Larissa Iapichino, Floyd Mayweather...

Superficiality and boredom off the field is sadly illustrated by scandals and bans for match fixing or illegal betting. From the totonero that cost Paolo Rossi two years, to the cases of Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Fagioli, and the 2011–12 investigation that ruined the careers of players such as Beppe Signori, Stefano Bettarini and Enrico Doni.

Misplaced trust and financial fraud

Misplaced trust leads many celebrities to rely on "free" consultants and "friends", instead of independent professionals. Examples abound, from Roberto Baggio's Peruvian black marble mines investment to the recent financial fraud that affected Antonio Conte, Marcello Lippi and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Roles, expertise and independent advice in elite sports

Much depends on character, upbringing, intelligence and culture. The best wish for a future sports star is understanding early that a healthy, fulfilling life requires studying, cultivating interests, recognizing true friends, giving before receiving, and not believing that oneself is always the most interesting, witty or elegant person in the room.

Equally important is the support team: agent/manager, press officer, asset manager, family office, tax advisor, lawyer, insurance broker, mental coach, nutritionist, fitness trainer... and family.

A loving father doesn't magically become a financial advisor; a devoted partner doesn't suddenly become a talent manager.

Key questions for a truly sustainable sports career

An athlete, of any level, should ask themselves:

Whom can I trust?

Who do my advisors really work for? Who pays them?

How much do I need to live today and... tomorrow?

What happens if I separate from my partner?

What happens if I die?

What happens if I get seriously injured?

The pillars of a sustainable sports career

Long term plannin: helping the athlete see beyond their sports career, maintain a sustainable lifestyle, build an appropriate investment portfolio, and develop interests and skills for life off the field.

Mental health protection: encouraging honest conversations about vulnerabilities and offering psychological support.

Independent advisors: relying on professionals acting solely in the athlete's best interest, with a constructive, never servile approach.

Education and responsibility: treating the "golden child" as an adult, responsible for their failures as well as their successes.

Wealth management in elite sports requires a holistic vision; building solid foundations for both personal and financial well being. Only then can life after the trophies truly have meaning and value.

