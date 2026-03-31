Top-ups Of Gaming Accounts At PVRs

With the implementation of the remote gaming reform introduced by Legislative Decree No. 41 of March 25, 2024, the “Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli” has introduced...

We are a law firm with a strong focus on assisting businesses fuelling the digital economy and not only in the territories we operate in. We have offices in Malta, Italy, Romania, and we operate Czech, Polish and UAE desks, as well as having a worldwide network of correspondent firms. We have a well-established practice advising clients on (in no particular order) fintech, gaming & gambling, corporate, M&A, tax, dispute resolution, corporate finance, intellectual property, data privacy and personal data processing, consumer protection & advertising, real estate, employment & immigration matters, sports, technology & media, competition & state aid. Our firm and several of our lawyers are highly ranked by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Who’s Who Legal.

Article Insights

Maria Letizia Mancini’s articles from WH Partners are most popular: in European Union WH Partners are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Intellectual Property, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

With the implementation of the remote gaming reform introduced by Legislative Decree No. 41 of March 25, 2024, the “Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli” has introduced more stringent rules for topping up gaming accounts at Points of Sale for Top-ups (PVRs).

The regulatory framework aims to achieve two key objectives:

Traceability of financial flows, whereby top-ups may only be carried out using traceable payment instruments registered in the name of the account holder, while withdrawals will be allowed exclusively through banking circuits or authorised institutions (postal services, payment institutions, electronic money institutions);

Systematic control of weekly top-up limits, ensuring compliance with the prohibition on exceeding the overall weekly top-up limit of €100.

In this context, the testing phase in the Sogei environment began at the beginning of March 2026, and licensees have recently had access to the “production environment.” This phase, which simulates real sales transactions, is intended to ensure proper integration of licensees’ systems and the transmission of data without anomalies or technical errors before the system goes live on May 13, 2026, when communication between the licensee and the PVR will become mandatory.

From a technical standpoint, the ADM – in collaboration with Sogei – has updated the PACG protocol (version 3.2), introducing new specifications for managing top-ups, including:

Inclusion of the PVR ID in account transaction messages;

Introduction of payment method “17” for PVR top-ups made in cash or other non-traceable means.

Ricariche Dei Conti Di Gioco Nei PVR

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.