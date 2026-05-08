You're Invited (In Cannes): "Supercharging Creativity Through Compliance"

On June 25th in Cannes, the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will be hosting a program, “Supercharging Creativity Through Compliance" on board the iconic Clipper Stad Amsterdam, a three-masted flagship anchored in the bay of Cannes. The event, which is hosted by VIA in partnership with the City of Amsterdam, and co-sponsored by the European Advertising Standards Alliance, the International Advertising Association, and the International Council for Ad Self-Regulation, begins at 10 a.m.

Against the backdrop of Dutch heritage and Amsterdam’s creative spirit, we’ll explore how responsible advertising, smart self-regulation, and bold creativity can work together to build stronger global brands.

Here's the agenda:

Opening Remarks

Brinsley Dresden, Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, and Co-Head Advertising, Lewis Silkin

Alessandra Rossi, President, IAA Benelux, and Partner, Business Markers

Sibylle Stanciu, Director, International Council for Ad Self-Regulation

Fireside Chat with Heineken

Rob van Griensven, Global Digital Director, Heineken

Daniel Haije, Vice Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, and Partner, Hoogenraad & Haak

Fireside Chat with the Dutch Advertising Self-Regulatory Authority

Otto van der Harst, Director, Stichtling Reclame Code

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Immediate Past Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance

We hope you'll join us! For more information and to register, click here. Space is very limited!