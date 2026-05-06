How To Start A Sweepstakes Business: Legal Requirements And Licensing Explained

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What is a sweepstakes

A sweepstakes is a promotional activity where participants enter for a chance to win a prize, and the winner is selected at random. The outcome does not depend on skill or knowledge.

In most cases, a sweepstakes does not require any purchase or payment to participate. This feature is important from a legal perspective, as it distinguishes a sweepstakes from regulated gambling activities. To ensure compliance, businesses must provide free entry or offer a clear alternative method of entry.

Businesses use sweepstakes as a marketing tool to promote products, increase brand visibility, and attract new customers. Sweepstakes also support lead generation, email list growth, and user engagement across digital platforms.

For example, a company may offer users the chance to win a prize by submitting their email address through an online form, with the winner selected at random.

Is a sweepstakes considered gambling?

A sweepstakes is not automatically classified as gambling. The legal classification depends on three key elements:

Prize

Chance

Consideration (payment or purchase required)

If all three elements are present, the activity may be treated as gambling under applicable law.

A compliant sweepstakes removes the element of consideration. This means that entry must be free, or a clear free alternative method of entry must be available to participants.

In practice, many businesses structure sweepstakes incorrectly. If entry requires a purchase or involves indirect payment, regulators may reclassify the activity as gambling and impose licensing requirements.

Do you need a gaming licence for sweepstakes

A gaming licence is not always required for a sweepstakes. The requirement depends on how the promotion is structured.

If the sweepstakes:

Does not require any payment to enter

Provides a genuine free method of entry

Operates as a promotional campaign

then it is generally not classified as gambling and does not require a gaming licence.

However, if the structure includes payment, indirect fees, or limits access to free entry, regulators may classify the activity as gambling and require a gaming licence.

Each case depends on the specific design and promotion of the sweepstakes, as well as the rules of the relevant jurisdiction.

From our experience, many sweepstakes models require legal review to confirm compliance and avoid unintended licensing obligations.

In which countries is a licence required

The requirement for a gaming licence depends on the jurisdiction where the sweepstakes is offered. Each country applies its own legal and regulatory framework.

European Union

Most EU countries allow sweepstakes if they comply with consumer protection and advertising rules. If the activity resembles gambling, a licence may be required.

Regulators usually require:

Clear and easy-to-understand terms and conditions

A fair and transparent process for selecting winners

Protection of participants and their rights

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom allows prize competitions and free prize draws without a gambling licence, provided that no payment is required to enter.

If payment is required, the activity may fall within the scope of gambling regulation.

United States

The United States applies strict rules to sweepstakes. Businesses must ensure:

No purchase is necessary to enter

Clear and accessible official rules are published

Compliance with applicable state laws

Certain states impose additional requirements, including registration and bonding obligations.

Other jurisdictions

Some jurisdictions apply stricter rules or may classify sweepstakes as gambling depending on their structure.

International operators must assess each target market before launching a campaign to ensure compliance with local laws and regulatory requirements.

How to structure a legal sweepstakes company

A sweepstakes business must follow clear legal rules to operate safely and avoid regulatory issues.

Key elements include:

Provide a free method of entry

Publish clear and easy-to-understand terms and conditions

Define who can participate

Use a fair and transparent process to select winners

Avoid misleading or unclear advertising

Comply with data protection laws

The business structure and the promotion itself must comply with the laws of each country where the sweepstakes is offered.

Corporate structure and licensing strategy

A sweepstakes company often uses a corporate structure that supports international operations and compliance.

This structure may include:

A holding company

An operating entity

A marketing or platform entity

A clear structure helps the business meet legal requirements, open bank accounts, and support growth.

If the business model changes and includes elements of gaming, a licence may become required.

Common legal risks

A sweepstakes business may face legal risks if it is not structured correctly.

Common risks include:

Being classified as gambling

Fines or regulatory penalties

Claims from participants

Breaches of data protection laws

Restrictions from payment providers

Through our experience advising clients on sweepstakes structures, early legal review helps identify risks and reduce exposure before launch, and our experts are ready to assist you in reviewing your sweepstakes model and ensuring full legal compliance.