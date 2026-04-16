Nations Cup At Royal Malta Golf Club – Round Three

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Scandinavia & Nordics Deliver Again!
The final round of the Spectrum Nations Cup brought the competition to a thrilling conclusion, with momentum swings and decisive performances shaping another dramatic finish.
Entering Sunday with a 1.5-point lead, the Rest of the World team looked well placed to secure the title. However, Great Britain & Ireland refused to play a supporting role. Producing their strongest performance of the tournament, GB & I stormed to an emphatic 5–1 victory, dismantling RoW’s advantage and reopening the race at the top.
While GB & I disrupted the standings, Scandinavia & Nordics showed the composure expected of defending champions. Facing a determined Malta side, they secured the result they needed, drawing 3-3. It proved decisive. In a competition defined by fine margins, a half-point made all the difference.
Finishing just half a point clear at the top of the standings, Scandinavia & Nordics retained the Nations Cup title, underlining their resilience and ability to deliver under pressure.
The Spectrum IFA Group once again proudly supported the tournament, with Craig Welsh & Jozef Spiteri present throughout the event. Their continued backing helps sustain a competition built on quality, sportsmanship, and drama.
The trophy remains with Scandinavia & Nordics — see you next year for more drama!
The Nations Cup is organised by the Royal Malta Golf Club
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