Nations Cup At Royal Malta Golf Club – Round Three

Scandinavia & Nordics Deliver Again!

The final round of the Spectrum Nations Cup brought the competition to a thrilling conclusion, with momentum swings and decisive performances shaping another dramatic finish.

Entering Sunday with a 1.5-point lead, the Rest of the World team looked well placed to secure the title. However, Great Britain & Ireland refused to play a supporting role. Producing their strongest performance of the tournament, GB & I stormed to an emphatic 5–1 victory, dismantling RoW’s advantage and reopening the race at the top.

While GB & I disrupted the standings, Scandinavia & Nordics showed the composure expected of defending champions. Facing a determined Malta side, they secured the result they needed, drawing 3-3. It proved decisive. In a competition defined by fine margins, a half-point made all the difference.

Finishing just half a point clear at the top of the standings, Scandinavia & Nordics retained the Nations Cup title, underlining their resilience and ability to deliver under pressure.

The Spectrum IFA Group once again proudly supported the tournament, with Craig Welsh & Jozef Spiteri present throughout the event. Their continued backing helps sustain a competition built on quality, sportsmanship, and drama.

The trophy remains with Scandinavia & Nordics — see you next year for more drama!

The Nations Cup is organised by the Royal Malta Golf Club