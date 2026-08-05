Elements Of A Retrial

In a recent judgment, the Honourable Court of Appeal analysed the scope and availability of the extraordinary remedy of retrial (ritrattazzjoni) under Articles 811(e) and 811(l) of the Maltese Code of Organization and Civil Procedure.

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In a recent judgment, the Honourable Court of Appeal analysed the scope and availability of the extraordinary remedy of retrial (ritrattazzjoni) under Articles 811(e) and 811(l) of the Maltese Code of Organization and Civil Procedure.

The Court was asked to determine whether an earlier appellate judgment should be set aside on the grounds of (i) incorrect application of the law and (ii) an error of fact apparent from the record.

Preliminary issue: Acquiescence

The Court first addressed whether the applicant had lost the right to seek retrial by acquiescing in the earlier judgment. Reaffirming established Maltese jurisprudence, it held that acquiescence requires conduct that is unequivocally incompatible with an intention to continue challenging a judgment. Mere acceptance of partial compliance with a judgment, absent evidence that such acceptance constituted a full and final settlement, does not amount to acquiescence or an implied waiver of the right to impugn the decision.

Article 811(e): Incorrect application of the law

The Court emphasised the restrictive nature of retrial under Article 811(e). It reiterated that the remedy is not available simply because a party considers that the court reached an erroneous legal interpretation. Rather, retrial is available only where the court has manifestly applied a legal provision that is objectively inapplicable to the facts as established in the impugned judgment. Errors of legal reasoning or statutory interpretation remain matters for appeal and cannot subsequently be revisited through retrial proceedings.

Applying this principle, the Court concluded that the applicant’s arguments effectively challenged the previous court’s evaluation of the legal consequences of the established facts. Since the impugned judgment had already assessed the relevant factual matrix and exercised judicial evaluation in determining the applicable legal framework, the complaint amounted to disagreement with the earlier court’s reasoning rather than proof of a manifest misapplication of law. Consequently, the requirements of Article 811(e) were not satisfied.

Article 811(l): Error apparent from the record

The Court likewise adopted a narrow interpretation of Article 811(l). Drawing upon long-established Maltese and comparative procedural jurisprudence, it reiterated that an “error of fact” must be a manifest, material and objective mistake immediately apparent from the court record. The remedy does not extend to disagreements concerning judicial appreciation of evidence, factual assessment or interpretation of documents. Furthermore, the alleged error must have been decisive to the judgment itself and cannot concern an issue that was contested and determined during the proceedings.

The Court found that the alleged factual error relied upon by the applicant did not constitute the principal basis of the earlier judgment and therefore could not justify retrial, even assuming that the factual premise advanced by the applicant were correct.

Significance

The judgment reinforces the exceptional nature of retrial in Maltese procedural law. It distinguishes clearly between:

an appeal, which permits review of legal reasoning and factual assessment; and

retrial, which is confined to the limited statutory grounds expressly provided by Article 811.

The decision confirms that retrial cannot be used as a disguised second appeal or as a mechanism to reargue issues already determined by the court. Instead, the applicant bears the burden of demonstrating a strict statutory defect falling squarely within Article 811, a threshold which the Court considered had not been met in this case.

Accordingly, the Court dismissed the application for retrial and ordered costs against the applicant.

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