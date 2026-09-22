Slaughter and May is regarded as one of the most prestigious law firms in the world. We advise on high profile and groundbreaking international transactions and have an excellent and varied international client list.
We have a diverse and extensive international practice providing a full range of legal services. Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate and Commercial and Financing represent our core practice areas. We also have leading practitioners in more specialist areas including Tax, Competition, Dispute Resolution, Commercial Real Estate, Pensions and Employment, Financial Regulation, Information Technology and Intellectual Property.
Our expertise covers the full spectrum of industry sectors to service a diverse range of clients from leading private equity boutiques to investment banks; start-up businesses to governments; retailers to entertainment companies; and diversified industrial conglomerates to premier league football clubs.
The EU's AI Act, which came into force on August 1st, 2024, represents the world's first comprehensive AI law with significant global implications. This briefing examines ten key questions about the Act's requirements...
The EU’s AI Act came into force on 1st August 2024. Cited by the Commission as the ‘world’s first comprehensive AI law’, the Act has caught the attention of organisations across the globe with its focus on responsible innovation, wide extra-territorial reach, high fines and prohibition on certain types of AI which pose an unacceptable risk.
In this briefing we highlight some of the key aspects of the EU AI Act (“the Act”), focussing on ten key questions. We also look at what practical steps organisations can take to comply with the Act.
Update: This briefing was updated in August 2026. Download the PDF to read the latest version.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.