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22 September 2026

EU AI Act

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Slaughter & May

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The EU's AI Act, which came into force on August 1st, 2024, represents the world's first comprehensive AI law with significant global implications. This briefing examines ten key questions about the Act's requirements...
European Union Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Will Manley,Laura Houston, and Natalie Donovan

The EU’s AI Act came into force on 1st August 2024. Cited by the Commission as the ‘world’s first comprehensive AI law’, the Act has caught the attention of organisations across the globe with its focus on responsible innovation, wide extra-territorial reach, high fines and prohibition on certain types of AI which pose an unacceptable risk.

In this briefing we highlight some of the key aspects of the EU AI Act (“the Act”), focussing on ten key questions. We also look at what practical steps organisations can take to comply with the Act.

Update: This briefing was updated in August 2026. Download the PDF to read the latest version.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Will Manley
Will Manley
Photo of Laura Houston
Laura Houston
Photo of Natalie Donovan
Natalie Donovan
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