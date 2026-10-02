The Future Of The Legal Profession: Expertise Strengthened By AI (Video)

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the legal and tax profession, moving beyond simple tool adoption to transform how professionals create value and serve clients.

Artificial intelligence is changing the legal and tax profession. Not just through new tools, but by reshaping how professionals create value, apply expertise, and serve clients. As organisations across industries explore the opportunities AI presents, an increasingly important question in the legal profession is emerging: how do we combine technological capability with human judgement?

At Loyens & Loeff, the conversation about AI must be about more than technology. It is about the future of our profession.

With the rapid development of technology, client needs are evolving, providing new opportunities and challenges. In that environment, Executive Director, Lieselot Oosterkamp highlights that “standing still is not an option.” The question is no longer whether AI will impact law and tax, but how firms adapt and respond.

The broader legal sector is increasingly moving from AI adoption to AI adaptation. In a recent podcast, Daan Potjer, Director Commercial & Legal Excellence at Loyens & Loeff, described this shift as moving beyond experimenting with AI towards fundamentally integrating it into the way organisations deliver services and create value.

Importantly, this does not mean expertise becomes less valuable. If anything, Daan emphasises that the opposite is true. He highlights that as technology becomes more capable, the human elements of professional work become even more crucial.

Clients will continue to seek trusted advisers who can provide judgement, context, and the right strategic guidance. AI will support that work, but it cannot replace it.

This topic of conversation is the starting point of Driven by Expertise, Powered by AI, our new interview series exploring how AI is shaping the future of law and tax and what we are doing as a firm to adapt.

Together with colleagues from across the firm, we discuss innovation, governance, people development, client service, and the evolving role of professional expertise in an AI-enabled world.

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