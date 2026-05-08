You're Invited (In Cannes): "Supercharging Creativity Through Compliance"

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance is hosting an exclusive program aboard the iconic Stad Amsterdam in Cannes, bringing together industry leaders to explore how responsible advertising, smart self-regulation, and bold creativity can work together to build stronger global brands. The event features fireside chats with Heineken's Global Digital Director and the Dutch Advertising Self-Regulatory Authority, examining the intersection of compliance and creative excellence.

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On June 25th in Cannes, the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will be hosting a program, “Supercharging Creativity Through Compliance" on board the iconic Slipper Stad Amsterdam, a three-masted flagship anchored in the bay of Cannes. The event, which is hosted by VIA in partnership with the City of Amsterdam, begins at 10 a.m. Against the backdrop of Dutch heritage and Amsterdam’s creative spirit, we’ll explore how responsible advertising, smart self-regulation, and bold creativity can work together to build stronger global brands. Here's the agenda: Opening Remarks Brinsley Dresden, Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, and Co-Head Advertising, Lewis Silkin

Alessandra Rossi, President, IAA Benelux, and Partner, Business Markers

Sibylle Stanciu, Director, International Council for Ad Self-Regulation Fireside Chat with Heineken Rob van Griensven, Global Digital Director, Heineken

Daniel Haije, Vice Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, and Partner, Hoogenraad & Haak Fireside Chat with the Dutch Advertising Self-Regulatory Authority Otto van der Harst, Director, Stichtling Reclame Code

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Immediate Past Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance We hope you'll join us! For more information and to register, click here. Space is very limited!

www.fkks.com

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