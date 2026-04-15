GALA To Co-Host "Cannes Rules!" -- A Full Day Event About Advertising Law And Self-Regulation

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance is partnering with leading industry organizations to present an unprecedented full-day conference in Cannes focused on advertising law and self-regulation.

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.

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This summer in Cannes, the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will be co-hosting “Cannes Rules!,” a full-day event devoted to advertising law and self-regulation. The first-ever event of its kind in Cannes, which will cover critical topics such as artificial intelligence, influencers, environmental marketing, and the vital role that self-regulation plays in the advertising ecosystem, is being presented in partnership with the Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité ("ARPP"), the European Advertising Standards Alliance ("EASA"), the ICAS Global Think Tank, and the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC").

Cannes Rules! will take place on June 23, 2026 at La French Connexion, which is located in the Croisette Beach Hotel - MGallery. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Cannes Rule! agenda includes the following sessions:

“Creativity Has No Limit, Except Responsibility,” presented by ARPP;

“Influencer Marketing,: (How) Are We Responsible," presented by EASA;

“Trust Pays: The Business Case for Self-Regulation,” presented by the ICAS Global Think Tank;

“Substantiation in the Age of AI-Assisted Personalization,” presented by GALA;

“The Trust Test: Environmental Marketing Under the Spotlight,” presented by the ICC; and

“Cannes Rules: Why Self-Regulation Powers Responsible Creativity,” featuring speakers from ARPP, EASA, GALA, the ICAS Think Tank, and ICC, and moderated by a representative from the International Advertising Association.

The speakers will be announced next month.

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