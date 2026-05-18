OPEN Ears – Episode 13 Is Out Now!

In this episode (the first episode of season 2), Wakana Pivoteau Sakihama, artist and founder of Wakanacolors, talks to OPEN ears host Hanane Fathi Roswall about brand design and creating an emotional connection to a brand. They discuss how culture, values, and trust are vital components of a brand and how innovation can be driven by empathy and a desire to help people, thereby creating a strong brand.

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In this episode (the first episode of season 2), Wakana Pivoteau Sakihama, artist and founder of Wakanacolors, talks to OPEN ears host Hanane Fathi Roswall about brand design and creating an emotional connection to a brand. They discuss how culture, values, and trust are vital components of a brand and how innovation can be driven by empathy and a desire to help people, thereby creating a strong brand.

Wakana also draws a thread (a so-called “heart” thread) from brand design to artistic body of work by connecting to nature and Japan to deeply get in touch with the essence of oneself. Wakana elaborates on how the Japanese concept of finding purpose, IKIGAI, plays a vital role in her journey and in expressing her art and transmitting emotions that were felt and can resonate with others.

Listen to the new episode here.

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