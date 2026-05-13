OPEN Ears Episode 20 Is Out! (Podcast)

Danish music artist and entrepreneur Mattis Jacobsen discusses his evolution from pop success with "Loverboy" to founding Sessio, a music tech startup aimed at removing administrative barriers for creators. The conversation examines the balance between artistic creativity and entrepreneurial leadership, while exploring how technology can enhance human connection in the music industry.

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In this episode of OPEN ears, the Danish music artist and entrepreneur, Mattis Jacobsen, explores the intersection of creative expression and technological innovation with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.

Mattis shares his journey from achieving pop success with the single “Loverboy” to founding Sessio, a music tech startup designed to eliminate administrative friction for creators. The conversation delves into the “divine” nature of songwriting, the challenges of balancing a CEO mindset with artistic openness, and how technology can bring people closer together rather than replace them.

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⁠Listen to Loverboy on Spotify

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