OPEN Ears Episode 20 Is Out!

In this episode of OPEN ears, the Danish music artist and entrepreneur, Mattis Jacobsen, explores the intersection of creative expression and technological innovation with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.

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In this episode of OPEN ears, the Danish music artist and entrepreneur, Mattis Jacobsen, explores the intersection of creative expression and technological innovation with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.

Mattis shares his journey from achieving pop success with the single “Loverboy” to founding Sessio, a music tech startup designed to eliminate administrative friction for creators. The conversation delves into the “divine” nature of songwriting, the challenges of balancing a CEO mindset with artistic openness, and how technology can bring people closer together rather than replace them.

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