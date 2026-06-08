OPEN Ears Episode 15 Is Out!

In this episode, multi-artist Jenny Rossander discusses with our host Hanane Fathi Roswall, how she lives as an artist and how she expresses her art across various media, ranging from sounds and lyrics to literature and movies.

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The difference between doing art and being an artist. Guest: Jenny Rossander (aka Lydmor)

In this episode, multi-artist Jenny Rossander discusses with our host Hanane Fathi Roswall, how she lives as an artist and how she expresses her art across various media, ranging from sounds and lyrics to literature and movies.

She also shows how discipline and self-governance are essential for creativity and for getting art done, and how the daily life of an artist, swinging between high confidence and high insecurity, is an unavoidable premise.

Jenny also reveals a bit about her new and forthcoming club music project and offers a totally new take on aera’s tagline, “Simplifying Complexity”. Listen to find out!

Listen here.

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