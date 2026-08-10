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10 August 2026

Draft Bill Regulating Minors’ Access To Social Media: What Companies Need To Prepare For

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A&O Shearman

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France has definitively adopted Bill No. 339, establishing a general prohibition on access to online social networking services for children under fifteen years of age. The legislation, part of a broader international movement to regulate minors' access to social networks, creates significant compliance challenges for online platforms that must now determine whether their services fall within the law's scope and implement age-verification mechanisms that integrate safety by design.
France Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Laurie-Anne Ancenys
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Deﬁnitively adopted by Parliament on July 21, 2026, following an agreement reached in the Joint Committee (commission mixte paritaire) on July 20, 2026, the Bill No. 339 forms part of a broader international movement to strengthen the regulation of minors' access to social networks. 

Unlike the text adopted by the Senate at ﬁrst reading on March 31, 2026, which distinguished between strictly prohibited platforms and those accessible with parental consent, the text resulting from the Joint Committee now establishes a general prohibition on access to online social networking services for children under the age of ﬁfteen. 

Only three categories of services are exempted: online encyclopedias, educational or scientiﬁc directories, and platforms for the development and sharing of free and open-source software or open-source educational digital projects. The applicable regime therefore no longer depends on the nature of the content disseminated or the recommendation systems used, but solely on the classiﬁcation of the service and whether it falls within one of those exceptions.

For online platforms, the primary challenge would be to determine whether their service falls within the scope of the law or whether it can be classiﬁed under one of the three exceptions provided by the statute. 

In addition, they would need to integrate an age-veriﬁcation mechanism that complies with the law. This requirement reﬂects a compliance logic that integrates safety by design.

In this article, the provisions of the legislative proposal are analyzed in order to unpack their potential implications for the stakeholders concerned.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Laurie-Anne Ancenys
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