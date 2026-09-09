The EU AI Act introduces new transparency requirements for AI-generated content starting August 2, 2026. Organizations using AI in customer communications, marketing, or public-facing content must assess whether their current practices comply with obligations around disclosing AI chatbot interactions, labeling AI-generated media, and identifying deepfakes.

From 2 August 2026, the EU AI Act introduces new transparency requirements for AI-generated content.

If your organisation already uses AI, now is a good time to ask:

Do customers know when they are interacting with an AI chatbot rather than a human?

Does your organisation publish AI-generated or AI-manipulated images, audio, or video?

Does your organisation use emotion recognition or biometric categorisation technologies?

Could any of your AI solutions create content that may qualify as a deepfake?

Does your organisation publish AI-generated text to inform the public on matters of public interest?

The AI Act does not require every document or email drafted with the help of ChatGPT or other AI tools to be labelled. However, organisations that use AI in customer communications, marketing activities, or the creation of public-facing content may need to review their existing processes to make sure they are prepared for the new transparency obligations.

Now is a good time to assess where and how AI is being used across your organisation. As AI adoption continues to grow, transparency is becoming one of the key principles of AI regulation in the European Union.

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