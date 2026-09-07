ARTICLE
7 September 2026

Cyber Resilience Act: Quali Prodotti Rientrano E Quando Adeguarsi (Video)

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ADVANT Nctm's digital compliance and technology practice explores the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence, data protection, and regulatory frameworks. From the Italian Data Protection Authority's latest...
Italy Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Giulio Uras
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A smartwatch, a router, an industrial PLC, and even a cloud API: very different products, but with something in common. They could all fall within the scope of the Cyber Resilience Act.

For an initial assessment, just ask three questions.

Does the product contain digital elements?

Is it made available on the European Union market in the course of a commercial activity?

Can it exchange data with another device or a network?

If the answer to all three questions is yes, then the CRA applies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Giulio Uras
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