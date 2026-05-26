How To Start An IGaming Business In 2026: Full Guide

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Launching an iGaming business involves more than obtaining a licence. Many operators focus only on licensing and underestimate the importance of corporate structuring, banking, compliance, and operational setup.

The success of an iGaming operation often depends on how the business is structured before the licence application is submitted. Regulators, banks, payment providers, and platform partners increasingly assess ownership structure, operational substance, compliance procedures, and financial flows before approving a business relationship.

A properly structured iGaming business improves licensing certainty, supports access to banking, and reduces operational risk.

Why structuring matters before licensing

Many licensing delays originate from poor preparation rather than regulatory rejection.

Regulators and financial institutions increasingly review:

Ownership structure

Source of funds

Corporate transparency

Payment flows

Compliance systems

Operational substance

A weak structure may lead to:

Delays in licence approval

Banking difficulties

Payment provider rejections

Increased compliance scrutiny

Early planning creates a more stable operational foundation.

Step-by-step guide to starting an iGaming business

Step 1: Choosing the right jurisdiction

The choice of jurisdiction affects licensing, banking, taxation, and operational flexibility. Different jurisdictions suit different business models.

For example:

Curaçao remains widely used for online casinos and sportsbooks

Nevis has emerged as a growing option for international operators

Anjouan attracts businesses seeking flexible and cost-efficient structures

The appropriate jurisdiction depends on:

Target markets

Type of gaming activity

Banking requirements

Risk profile

Long-term business strategy

The licensing strategy should align with the operational structure from the outset.

Selecting a jurisdiction solely based on speed or cost often creates operational limitations later, particularly in banking and payment processing.

Step 2: Company formation and corporate structure

The corporate structure forms the foundation of the iGaming operation. In practice, many operators use multiple entities for operational and compliance purposes.

Common structures include:

Holding companies

Licensed operating companies

Payment agent entities

Technology or software entities

Marketing and affiliate companies

This separation helps manage operational risk and improves transparency.

The structure must clearly identify:

Shareholders

Directors

Ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs)

Key operational personnel

Clear ownership and management structures improve regulatory and banking assessments.

Many operators initially focus only on the licensing entity. However, regulators and payment providers increasingly assess the wider operational structure, including payment agents, management control, and financial transparency.

Step 3: Payment agents and financial flow structure

Payment structuring is one of the most important aspects of an iGaming operation.

Many operators use separate payment agent entities to manage:

Customer deposits

Payment processing

Merchant relationships

Crypto-to-fiat transactions

This structure may improve operational flexibility and support relationships with payment service providers.

Payment agents are often established in jurisdictions that provide access to banking infrastructure and payment processing solutions. Poorly planned payment structures frequently create delays after licensing.

Step 4: Banking and payment solutions

Access to banking remains one of the main challenges for iGaming businesses.

Banks and payment providers assess:

Licensing jurisdiction

Source of funds

Corporate structure

Compliance framework

Business model

Businesses with weak documentation or unclear structures often face onboarding difficulties.

Operators should prepare:

Corporate documentation

Compliance policies

Source of wealth information

Operational descriptions

Payment flow explanations

Early banking preparation improves operational readiness after licensing.

One of the most common operational challenges arises after licensing, when businesses seek stable banking and payment-processing relationships. Poor planning at the structuring stage frequently creates operational delays after licensing approval.

Step 5: Compliance and regulatory preparation

Compliance obligations begin before the licence is issued.

Operators must implement:

AML procedures

KYC systems

Risk management policies

Transaction monitoring systems

Responsible gaming measures

Regulators increasingly review applicants’ operational readiness before approving licences. In practice, strong compliance preparation improves approval certainty and operational stability.

Step 6: Preparing the licence application

The licensing process depends heavily on preparation.

A complete application generally includes:

Corporate documentation

Business plans

Compliance manuals

Source of funds declarations

Due diligence documentation for shareholders and directors

Technical and operational descriptions

Incomplete or inconsistent applications often lead to delays.

The quality of the submission directly affects approval timelines. Licensing delays often stem from inconsistencies among the business model, ownership structure, and operational setup presented to the regulator.

Step 7: Key persons and management approval

Regulators often review more than the ownership structure. In many jurisdictions, approval may also extend to CEO, COO, CFO, CTO, Compliance Officer and MLRO.

These individuals may need to complete fit-and-proper assessments and provide due diligence documentation. This review process forms part of the broader regulatory assessment of operational suitability.

Businesses should ensure that management structures, reporting lines, and operational responsibilities are clearly defined before submission.

Step 8: Operational substance and long-term planning

Modern iGaming structures require operational substance and long-term planning.

Regulators and financial institutions increasingly assess:

Decision-making structure

Management control

Operational presence

Financial transparency

Ongoing compliance procedures

Businesses that focus only on obtaining a licence often face operational problems later. A sustainable structure supports long-term scalability. Operators that invest in proper structuring from the outset are generally better positioned for expansion, access to banking, and future regulatory changes.

Common mistakes iGaming operators make

Many operators face avoidable problems due to poor planning.

Common issues include:

Choosing the wrong jurisdiction

Weak corporate structuring

Delayed banking preparation

Poor compliance systems

Inconsistent documentation

Underestimating payment processing challenges

These issues frequently delay launches and increase operational costs.

Some businesses spend months restructuring operations after obtaining a licence because the original setup did not support banking, payments, or scalability.

Why early structuring creates a competitive advantage

Businesses that structure operations properly from the beginning often experience:

Faster licensing processes

Better banking opportunities

Improved payment provider access

Reduced compliance risk

Greater operational flexibility

Early preparation creates stronger long-term stability and reduces the need for costly restructuring later.