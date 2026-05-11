You're Invited (In Cannes): "Substantiation In The Age Of AI-Assisted Personalization"

This summer in Cannes, the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will be co-hosting “Cannes Rules!,” a full-day event devoted to advertising law and self-regulation. The first-ever event of its kind in Cannes, which will cover critical topics such as artificial intelligence, influencers, environmental marketing, and the vital role that self-regulation plays in the advertising ecosystem, is being presented in partnership with the Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité ("ARPP"), the European Advertising Standards Alliance ("EASA"), the ICAS Global Think Tank, and the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC").

Cannes Rules! will take place on June 23, 2026 at La French Connexion, which is located in the Croisette Beach Hotel - MGallery. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

GALA will hosting a panel in the afternoon on “Substantiation in the Age of AI-Assisted Personalization.” The speakers will be:

Caroline Bouvier, Partner, Bernard Hertz Bejot;

Kelly Harris, Partner, Harris + co;

Geraint Lloyd-Taylor, Partner, Lewis Silkin;

Soren Pietzcker, Partner, Heuking; and

Matt Vittone, Counsel, Frankfurt Kurnit.

Other sessions throughout the day will include “Creativity Has No Limit, Except Responsibility,” “Influencer Marketing: (How) Are We Responsible," “Trust Pays: The Business Case for Self-Regulation,” “The Trust Test: Environmental Marketing Under the Spotlight," and “Why Self-Regulation Powers Responsible Creativity.”

Brinsley Dresden, GALA Chairman, and Partner and Co-Head of Advertising, Lewis Silkin, will be speaking on the panel, “Why Self-Regulation Powers Responsible Creativity.” Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, GALA Immediate Past Chairman, and Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit, who also serves as Vice-Chair of the ICC's Global Advertising & Marketing Commission, will be speaking on the panel, “The Trust Test: Environmental Marketing Under the Spotlight.”

Other featured speakers at Cannes Rules! will include Ludovic Basset (Director General, EASA), Frederik Borestrom (Chairman, International Advertising Association), Raelene Martin (Head of Sustainability, ICC), Stéphane Martin (Director General, ARPP), Guy Parker (President, ICAS Global Think Tank, and Chief Executive of the UK Advertising Standards Authority), and Howard Smith (VP, BBB National Programs).

In announcing the program, Pascal Cübb, the founder of La French Connexion, said, “In today’s fast‑moving advertising landscape, understanding the rules and standards isn’t a constraint on creativity -- it’s the foundation that allows it to flourish. When brands and agencies know how to navigate the legal and self‑regulatory framework, they can push creative boundaries with confidence, protect consumer trust, and unlock their most ambitious ideas. This groundbreaking event in Cannes is about empowering the industry with the knowledge it needs to create boldly while staying responsible.”

For more information, and to register, visit the Cannes Rules! registration page.