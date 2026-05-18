You're Invited (In Cannes): "Cannes Rules!"

This summer in Cannes, Frankfurt Kurnit will be a part of Cannes Rules! – a full-day event devoted to advertising law and self-regulation. The first-ever event of its kind in Cannes, which will cover critical topics such as artificial intelligence, influencers, environmental marketing, and the vital role that self-regulation plays in the advertising ecosystem, is being presented by the Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité ("ARPP"), the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance ("GALA"), the European Advertising Standards Alliance ("EASA"), the ICAS Global Think Tank, and the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC").

Cannes Rules! will take place on June 23, 2026 at La French Connexion, which is located in the Croisette Beach Hotel - MGallery. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Frankfurt Kurnit Counsel Matt Vittone will be speaking on “Substantiation in the Age of AI-Assisted Personalization,” a panel hosted by GALA. I'll be speaking on “The Trust Test: Environmental Marketing Under the Spotlight,” a panel hosted by the ICC.

Cannes Rules will also include sessions on: “Creativity Has No Limit, Except Responsibility” (presented by ARPP), “Influencer Marketing,: (How) Are We Responsible" (presented by EASA), “Trust Pays: The Business Case for Self-Regulation” (presented by the ICAS Global Think Tank), and “Cannes Rules: Why Self-Regulation Powers Responsible Creativity.”

Other featured speakers at Cannes Rules! will include Ludovic Basset (Director General, EASA), Frederik Borestrom (Chairman, International Advertising Association), Brinsley Dresden (Chairman, GALA, and Partner and Co-Head of Advertising, Lewis Silkin), Raelene Martin (Head of Sustainability, ICC), Stéphane Martin (Director General, ARPP), Guy Parker (President, ICAS Global Think Tank, and Chief Executive of the UK Advertising Standards Authority), and Howard Smith (VP, BBB National Programs).

In announcing the program, Pascal Cübb, the founder of La French Connexion, said, “In today’s fast‑moving advertising landscape, understanding the rules and standards isn’t a constraint on creativity -- it’s the foundation that allows it to flourish. When brands and agencies know how to navigate the legal and self‑regulatory framework, they can push creative boundaries with confidence, protect consumer trust, and unlock their most ambitious ideas. This groundbreaking event in Cannes is about empowering the industry with the knowledge it needs to create boldly while staying responsible.”

For more information, and to register, visit the Cannes Rules! registration page.