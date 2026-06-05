Going To Cannes? Let's Meet Up!

Brinsley and Geraint are going to be in Cannes, 22-26 June, and we'd love to meet up.

Cannes Rules! Tuesday, 23 June 2026

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will be co-hosting Cannes Rules! - a full-day event devoted to advertising law and self-regulation.

This event is for anyone involved or interested in the rules that shape the impact of artificial intelligence, influencers, environmental marketing, and the vital role that self-regulation plays in the advertising ecosystem. It is being presented in partnership with the Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité ("ARPP"), the European Advertising Standards Alliance ("EASA"), the International Council for Advertising Standards ("ICAS") Global Think Tank, and the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC").

Cannes Rules! will take place on Tuesday 23 June 2026 at La French Connexion, located in the Croisette Beach Hotel - MGallery, running from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.

Our involvement

We are proud to be speaking at the event. Brinsley will be there in his capacity as GALA Global President and speaking on the panel "Why Self-Regulation Powers Responsible Creativity". Geraint will be appearing on the panel on "Substantiation in the Age of AI-Assisted Personalization", alongside fellow GALA members Caroline Bouvier (GALA France), Kelly Harris (GALA Canada), Soren Pietzcker (GALA Germany), and Matt Vittone (GALA USA).

The programme

Sessions throughout the day will include:

"Creativity Has No Limit, Except Responsibility"

"Influencer Marketing: (How) Are We Responsible"

"Trust Pays: The Business Case for Self-Regulation"

"The Trust Test: Environmental Marketing Under the Spotlight"

"Substantiation in the Age of AI-Assisted Personalization"

"Why Self-Regulation Powers Responsible Creativity"

Featured speakers at Cannes Rules! will include Ludovic Basset (Director General, EASA), Frederik Borestrom (Chairman, International Advertising Association), Raelene Martin (Head of Sustainability, ICC), Stéphane Martin (Director General, ARPP), Guy Parker (President, ICAS Global Think Tank, and Chief Executive of the UK Advertising Standards Authority), and Howard Smith (VP, BBB National Programs).

For more information and to register, visit the Cannes Rules! registration page.

And if you fancy a boat trip....

On Thursday 25th June, we are also taking part in a panel session and event organized by the City of Amsterdam Trade and Investment group, VIA, aboard the Clipper Stad Amsterdam. The event runs from 10.30 to 11.30am. Fireside chat: Supercharging Creativity. Brinsley will be making some opening remarks, and the other speakers are from the IAA Benelux, ICAS, Heineken, Stichting Reclame Code and GALA members from the Netherlands and the United States. It's not part of the official programming for the wider conference which is going on at the same time. To register, click here.

Let's meet up anyway!

Please do get in touch with either of us if you are going to be promenading on the Croisette that week, for a coffee, rose or to see us at one of those events, would be delighted to hear from you.