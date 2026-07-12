Shrinking Advertising Space: New Content, Placement And Market Restrictions In Hungary

Hungary's new advertising law, effective October 2026, introduces comprehensive restrictions on political advertisements and outdoor advertising placement. The regulation prohibits content that incites hatred or violates human dignity, limits political advertising to campaign periods, and significantly reduces available outdoor advertising surfaces while empowering municipalities to impose additional local restrictions.

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The new regulation entering into force in October 2026 will impose stricter content and timing restrictions on political advertisements, narrow the scope for using outdoor advertising surfaces, and strengthen the regulatory role of local municipalities.

On 23 June 2026, the Hungarian Parliament adopted Act XX of 2026 on the suppression of political advertisements capable of inciting hatred, ensuring the compatibility of commercial advertisements with the townscape, and amending certain rules on investments. The provisions affecting political and outdoor advertising will enter into force on 1 October 2026, while one of the key deadlines for complying with the new requirements is 31 December 2026.

What may be published?

The Act distinguishes between political advertisements, political advertising messages and political posters, and imposes strict content restrictions on them. Content that violates human dignity or the dignity of any national, ethnic, racial or religious community is prohibited, as is the communication of collective guilt and the creation of a social enemy image capable of inciting hatred.

The prohibition also extends to false or misleading visual and audiovisual representations, meaning that, in practice, the regulation may also be relevant when assessing political content created or manipulated with the help of AI. In addition, political content may not contain elements that are harmful to the development of minors.

When, and under whose responsibility, may political content be published?

As a general rule, political advertisements, political advertising messages and political posters may only be published during an election campaign period or in connection with an ordered referendum.

Media service providers may request a preliminary official opinion from the Media Council to determine whether a particular communication qualifies as prohibited political content. In the event of a breach of the rules applicable to political posters, the Office of the NMHH may impose a fine and order the removal of the unlawful poster. It is therefore advisable for media service providers to establish appropriate internal content review processes.

Where may advertisements be placed?

The regulation significantly narrows the possibilities for placing advertisements in public spaces and in locations visible from public spaces. Generally, advertisements may only be placed on specified advertising devices, and citylights may not be used as standalone advertising devices. It will also no longer be possible to install new advertising columns.

The placement options for political campaign posters will also be restricted, while contracts concerning the placement of advertising devices may have a maximum term of fifteen years.

Different local rules, different advertising markets

The Act establishes a national regulatory framework, but the actual possibilities for advertising will largely be determined by local municipal decrees. Municipalities may designate additional advertising-free areas and introduce further restrictions.

As a result, the same advertising device may be permitted in one municipality but prohibited in another. Businesses planning nationwide campaigns will therefore need to continuously monitor not only national rules, but also local regulations.

Fewer advertising surfaces, higher barriers to market entry?

The shrinking availability of outdoor advertising surfaces raises not only compliance issues, but also market-related questions. While new advertising columns may no longer be installed, advertising devices that were previously lawfully placed may, in certain cases, remain in place. This may increase the value of existing advertising surfaces and place market participants already holding a significant stock of advertising devices in a more favourable position.

What needs to be done by the end of 2026?

Advertising devices that do not comply with the new requirements must be removed by 31 December 2026 at the latest, or, where possible, the procedures necessary to ensure compliance must be initiated. The Act also excludes any obligation of the State or municipalities to provide compensation for disadvantages resulting from the new restrictions.

Affected businesses should therefore review their communications, existing outdoor advertising devices and advertising-space use agreements as soon as possible and continuously monitor the development of municipal regulations.

The new regulation entering into force in October 2026 will impose stricter content and timing restrictions on political advertisements, narrow the scope for using outdoor advertising surfaces, and strengthen the regulatory role of local municipalities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.