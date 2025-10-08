ARTICLE
8 October 2025

Hungary Introduces EASA's AdEthics Influencer Training Amid Strong Regulatory Oversight

The Self-Regulatory Advertising Board (ÖRT) has launched the adEthics: Training and Certification for Responsible Influencer Marketing program in Hungary, making the country one of the first in the EU...
Hungary Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Anikó Keller (Szecskay Attorneys At Law) and Viktor Halupka
The Self-Regulatory Advertising Board (ÖRT) has launched the adEthics: Training and Certification for Responsible Influencer Marketing program in Hungary, making the country one of the first in the EU to adopt the European Advertising Standards Alliance's (EASA) initiative.

The program comes at a timely moment: the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) has been taking an increasingly firm stance against influencer marketing infringements, particularly where sponsored content is not clearly disclosed as advertising. In recent months, GVH has concluded several high-profile cases and continues to investigate influencers and channels over hidden advertising practices.

Through the adEthics program, influencers can undergo structured training and obtain certification that proves they understand the legal and ethical requirements of influencer marketing. Advertisers, in turn, are invited to sign a declaration pledging that they will give preference to, and consciously support, influencers who have completed the training. This does not exclude others from the market but aims to guide the industry toward greater transparency and higher professional standards.

ÖRT and EASA expect that broader participation — from both influencers and advertisers — will raise standards across the industry, support transparency, and strengthen consumer trust. By combining regulatory enforcement with industry self-regulation, Hungary is positioning itself at the forefront of responsible influencer marketing in Europe.

