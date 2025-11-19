Horizon Scanner: Energy, Planning, Infrastructure And Construction November 2025 - Digital Infrastructure

UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUNDING

ComReg published a Universal Funding Update Information Notice. Pursuant to the European Union (Electronic Communications Code) Regulations 2022, a universal service provider ("USP") may submit a request for compensation. As the designated USP up until 30 June 2023, Eircom Limited ("eir") was entitled to submit to ComReg a request for compensation in relation to the net cost of providing USO services in years prior to this. No requests for funding have been received by ComReg from eir relating to the provision of the universal service from 2016 – 2023, and so ComReg considers that the matter of USO funding relating to these periods is now finalised.

POST CANCELLATION CHARGES

ComReg published an Information Notice regarding eir's application of post-cancellation charges. Pursuant to Section 45 of the Communications Regulation Act 2002, undertakings must not charge consumers post-cancellation charges or retain other credits on inactive accounts. Following an investigation by ComReg, Eir identified that some customers had been charged for services after cancelling their contracts. Eir refunded approximately €5.3m, including €1.97m related to post-cancellation charges, on inactive accounts from September 2016 until September 2022, and has since improved its refund process.

COMREG ISSUES NOTIFICATIONS OF FINDINGS OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RESPECT TO PRS LICENCE CONDITIONS

ComReg issued a Notification of a Finding of Non-Compliance with respect to PRS licence conditions to VOXALO and Viatel Ireland Ltd. VOXALO's failed to require consumers to actively confirm that they wished to continue a call when they incurred a fee of €30 on the call, failing to record live calls, failing to advise that the call was for entertainment purposes and would be recorded, failing to provide records of calls to ComReg and failing to comply with the requirement to maintain records for six months. Viatel Ireland Ltd failed to pay the applicable PRS levy to ComReg. These notifications give VOXALO and Viatel Ireland Ltd until 24 October to remedy their non-compliance.

COMREG IMPOSES URGENT INTERIM MEASURES TO PROTECT COMPETITION

ComReg has issued an Urgent Interim Measures Notice to Eircom in accordance with Section 57 of the Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment) Act 2003, which enables ComReg to impose urgent interim measures on service providers to remedy a breach of a regulatory provision that risks creating serious economic or operational problems for other service providers or users. As a holder of significant market power, Eircom is subject to specific regulatory obligations, which include an obligation to notify and obtain ComReg's prior approval for wholesale fibre-to-the-home discounts and promotions. Open eir's launch of a promotion to offer end-users a €50 gift card without first notifying ComReg violated these regulatory obligations. ComReg published the evidence referred to in the Notice, as well as its Information Notice in relation to the measures.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENTS

ComReg published an Information Notice outlining measures to address the impact of severe weather events on Ireland's telecommunications networks. These include monitoring and coordination with service providers during adverse weather, encouraging preparedness such as backup power systems and rapid response plans, public guidance on staying connected and increasing regulatory oversight.

NOTIFICATION OF WDC DRAFT DECISION

ComReg published Information Notice 25/69 notifying the European Commission of its draft decision regarding the Wholesale Dedicated Capacity Market. This allows the Commission and other regulators to review and comment before ComReg finalises its decision. ComReg also published the non-confidential responses to its consultation and the full list of Wholesale Physical Zones.

END-USER COMPLAINTS REPORTING AND DATA PROVISION – INSTRUCTIONS WORKBOOK AND REPORTING WORKBOOK

ComReg published its Instructions Workbook and its Reporting Workbook. These provide templates and guidance to providers to enable them to satisfy their end-user complaints reporting requirements.

END-USER COMPLAINTS REPORTING AND DATA PROVISION SPECIFICATIONS FOR PROVIDERS OF ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS

ComReg decision D10/25 revises complaint handling reporting requirements for telecoms providers, who were already required to submit biannual reports on end-user complaints under the Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment) Act 2023. ComReg has now specified clearer complaint reporting requirements, which will apply from 1 June 2026, starting with the period 1 June to 30 November 2026.

SCHEMES FOR END-USER COMPENSATION

ComReg published guidance on the annual reporting requirements for telecoms providers. Under the European Union (Electronic Communications Code) Regulations 2022 and the Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment Act) 2023, telecoms providers are required to compensate service users for failures, including delays or issues in switching or porting processes, as well as missed or delayed service appointments. Providers must also submit annual reports detailing the compensation awarded to end-users. The published guidance outlines the reporting requirements to help telecoms providers comply with their obligations.

QUALITY OF SERVICE PERFORMANCE DATA

Eircom is the designated Universal Service Provider for Access at a Fixed Location in Ireland. ComReg published Eircom's quarterly quality of service performance data (quarterly data for Q2 2025 and annual data for 2024/2025).

USERS' GUIDE FOR THE INCIDENT REPORTING PORTAL ON DATA.COMREG

ComReg published its users' guide for the Incident Reporting Portal. The online portal for reporting security incidents was introduced in 2019 and updated in 2024 and 2025. Most recently, ComReg migrated the incident reporting portal to Data.ComReg.ie. This updated guidance, ComReg 24/41RI, replaces the previous ComReg 24/41 to reflect any changes to the incident reporting portal and includes additional features such as screen captures reflecting the new user interface of the Data.ComReg Platform and the login steps to access it.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.