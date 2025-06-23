Horizon Scanner ICE: June 2025 - Digital Infrastructure

ENISA CYBERSECURITY

ENISA has published a Handbook for Cyber Stress Tests. It has been developed as guidance for national or sectoral authorities overseeing cybersecurity and resilience of critical sectors, at national level, regional or EU level under NIS2 Directive (Directive (EU) 2022/2555). (ENISA suggests it could also possibly be used for the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) or the Critical Entities Resilience (CER) Directive.)

According to ENISA, cyber stress tests are becoming a new lightweight and targeted mechanism for assessing critical sector resilience. The handbook will offer an insight into how cyber stress tests might be conducted by the National Cyber Security Centre.

ENISA also announced the development the European Vulnerability Database (known as EUVD) as provided for by the NIS2 Directive. The database is accessible to the public at large to obtain information related to vulnerabilities impacting IT products and services. It is also addressed to suppliers of network and information systems and entities using their services.

MINIMUM QOS FOR MDSIA

From 4 September 2025, ComReg's decision to specify minimum Quality of Service (QoS) requirements for missed and delayed service and installation appointments (MDSIA) relating to switching and porting processes will take effect. Article 106(8) of the European Electronic Communications Code obliges Member States to lay down rules on the compensation of end-users by their providers in the case of a failure to comply with obligations laid down in the Article. Prior to this decision, there was no requirement for compensation to be provided to end users for MDSIA. All providers must publish a transparent compensation scheme within three months of commencement, highlighting procedure, payment methods, time periods and payment sums. ComReg's decision aims to balance the need for regulatory intervention with the operational flexibility of providers, while ensuring that end-users are protected and compensated where MDSIA occur.

MEDIA RELEASE

ComReg launched a SMS Sender ID Registry for organisations to help prevent SMS text message scams in Ireland. The purpose of the Registry is to protect consumers, services and brands by assisting mobile service providers in identifying and blocking fake SMS messages. The Registry is a secure repository of registered SMS Senders IDs, registered Sender ID Owners, Participating Mobile Service Providers and Participating SMS Aggregators. SMS Providers will be required to check text messages from SMS Sender IDs against the registered SMS Sender ID to prevent consumers from receiving SMS message scams. From 3 July 2025, unregistered Sender IDs will be modified to 'Likely Scam' and, from 3 October, SMS messages from unregistered SMS Sender IDs will be blocked. ComReg is seeking the prompt registration of all organisations using SMS Sender IDs to register their Sender ID.

OXERA: EIR UNFAIR BURDEN REPORT 2013-2014/2014-2015

ComReg published the Oxera reports on eir's Unfair Burden claims for 2013-2014 and 2014-2015. ComReg engaged Oxera to provide an expert economic assessment of whether the net costs arising from eir's obligation to provide a universal service in the relevant periods represented an unfair burden. Oxera conducted the analysis with reference to the principles and methodologies for assessment in Decisions 38 to 42 of D04/11, in Eircom Limited v Commission for Communication Regulation, Case C-494/21. In both the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 reports, Oxera advised that, in discharging their obligation, the net costs of the USO did not amount to an unfair burden on eir.

SUBMISSIONS TO CONSULTATION

ComReg published the submitted responses of ALTO, Virgin Media and Vodafone to the Consultation: Assessment of eir's 2013-2014 Universal Service Funding Application. ALTO noted that the period of time it has taken to reach this point in the process is undesirable and creates considerable risk of uncertainty for all operators in the market. Alto supported the conclusion of ComReg that no funding should be awarded to eir for the relevant period. Virgin Media and Vodafone also supported the decision of ComReg that the net costs arising from eir's obligation did not represent an unfair burden.

EIR 2013-2014 UNIVERSAL SERVICES FUNDING APPLICATION: RESPONSE TO CONSULTATION AND DETERMINATION

ComReg published the eir 2013-2014 Universal Service Funding Applications Response, Consultation and Determination. ComReg considered relevant Consultation submissions, and the Oxera report, in the assessment. ComReg considered the valuation method, market scope, assessment of profitability, and assessment of competition, in concluding that eir's provision of the USO did not represent an unfair burden.

EIR 2014-2015 UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUNDING APPLICATION: CONSULTATION

ComReg published the eir 2014-2015 Universal Service Funding Applications Consultation. ComReg is of the preliminary view, considering the Oxera 2014-2015 report, that the provision of the USO does not represent an unfair burden. ComReg invites responses and submissions until 3 July 2025.

STARLINK SES LICENCE APPLICATION

On 19 March 2025 ComReg received a licence application from Starlink Internet Services Limited for a wireless telegraphy satellite earth station (SES) in Killala, Co. Mayo. The granting of the SES licence would allow Starlink to connect the SES to its non-geostationary orbit (NSGO) and enhance connectivity and capacity for Starlink users. Starlink operates an SES for the NSGO constellation in Garretstown, Co. Cork. ComReg will consider coexistence with existing licensed users and adjacent frequencies in its decision. The consultation period will run until 25 June 2025, after which ComReg will publish an Information Notice setting out its decision.

RE-OPENING TPBR LICENSING REGIME

On 22 March 2025, ComReg issued a decision to re-open the Third-Party Business Radio ("TPBR") licensing scheme. The re-opening of the scheme will allow the continuation of the services provided under the existing TPBR scheme until the broader PMR licensing review concludes. ComReg considered the lack of response to the consultation process and the requirement to facilitate the continuation of services until the future revised PMR licensing regime, as grounds to re-open the TPBR scheme. The scheme will reopen on 1 September 2025 and applications will be accepted until 9 June 2027.

EIRCOM FTTH/FTTP PROMOTION

ComReg accepted an Eircom proposal to apply a promotion to all operators that migrate an end user from FTTC to Eircom's FTTP services. Under ComReg Decision D05/24, Eircom may not apply any discounts or promotions in respect of FTTP-based VUA without the express prior approval of ComReg. On 20 February 2025, Eircom proposed a €2 price reduction to apply to end user FTTP migrations from FTTC broadband products of all wholesale customers. In accepting the proposal, ComReg considered the promotion under four criteria: FTTH prices remaining above Price Floor, relative benefit to Eircom, geographic pricing and impact on investments by alternative operators.

ADJUDICATOR APPOINTMENTS

On 15 March 2024, the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications appointed 15 adjudicators for a five-year term pursuant to the Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment) Act 2023. The Act establishes an independent adjudication process for suspected breaches of regulatory obligations in the electronic communications sector. Independent adjudicators, appointed by the Minister, will consider cases referred by ComReg and may impose regulatory sanctions where necessary.

CONSUMER CARE STATISTICS REPORT Q1 2025

On 6 May 2025, ComReg published the Consumer Care Statistics Report for Q1 2025. In Q1 2025, ComReg's Consumer Care team recorded approximately 9,000 consumer contacts, and recorded approximately 3,700 contacts from Service Providers. The report notes an increase in contacts from consumers and Service Providers to the Consumer Care team compared to Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, 88% of all contacts received were queries, with the remaining 12% of contacts being complaints. The median resolution time for both Mobile Service Provider complaints and Fixed Service Provider complaints increased in Q1 2025 compared to Q4 2024.

