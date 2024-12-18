Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, December 2024

COMREG NEWS

ComReg consults on competition in the wholesale dedicated capacity market

ComReg is consulting until 31 January 2025 on its latest review within the wholesale dedicated capacity market. Wholesale dedicated capacity is a symmetric, dedicated and high-quality connectivity service between two or more locations, typically with very high-quality service level agreements governing service availability and repair time guarantees. In the consultation, ComReg considers that regulation in more urban areas is not required but does propose that regulation be introduced in more rural areas. ComReg has proposed designating Eir as possessing significant market power in these more rural areas. Eir would therefore be subject to additional regulatory obligations. ComReg has also proposed to discontinue regulation of copper based leased lines given the low and declining levels of demand for these services. The consultation is available here.

ComReg consults on missed and delayed service appointments and end-user compensation

ComReg is consulting until 20 December 2024 on missed and delayed service and installation appointments and end-user compensation. The decision sets out minimum quality-of-service standards for retail service providers of internet access services or publicly available number-based interpersonal communications that will apply when arranging installation or service appointments with end-users. In circumstances where these minimum standards are not met, the consultation proposes that the end-user be entitled to compensation. The consultation contains five questions for input by interested parties. The consultation period was due to close on 6 December but has been extended until 5pm on 20 December. The full consultation is available here and the extension notice is available here.

Consumer care report for Q3 2024

ComReg published its consumer care report for the period 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2024. ComReg's Consumer Care provides advice and support for queries or complaints that relate to (i) mobile, home phone or broadband service; (ii) premium rate service; or (iii) postal services. In Q3 2024, ComReg recorded 8200 consumer contacts, dealing with 3010 consumer queried and managed 252 consumer complaints. The median time taken to resolve mobile service provider complaints reduced from 11 days to 10 days as compared to Q2 2024. The average number of complaints per 100,000 fixed broadband lines decreased compared to Q2 2024. The full report is available here.