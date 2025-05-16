Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, May 2025

PLAN TO PROTECT TELECOMS NETWORK FROM EXTREME WEATHER

Minister for Communications Patrick O'Donovan recently met with industry figures in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, the most damaging to services in recorded history, to discuss proposed measures to tackle the impacts of climate change on communications networks. According to documents prepared for the Minister, potential actions include "requiring annual reports on the implementation of adaptation measures by mobile and broadband operators". This will help develop a response strategy – known as a sectoral adaptation plan – for adoption later this year in line with EU legislation. A draft plan is due in summer 2025.

CONSULTATION

ComReg is consulting until 27 May 2025 on the Code of Practice for Complaints Handling. The purpose of this consultation is to enhance protection for end-users regarding complaints about providers and to improve clarity for both end-users and providers. ComReg's proposed measures aim to ensure that consumer complaints are dealt with promptly and effectively. This review is in light of legislative changes and practical experience. Following the closure of the consultation process, ComReg will publish its response and final decision.

DISTRICT COURT ENFORCEMENT

The Dublin District Court struck out eight charges brought by ComReg against Yellowcom for breach of EU legislative requirements. The charges, which Yellowcom pleaded guilty to, related to breaches of maximum, minimum, and normally available internet speed requirements; contract maximum lengths; and Code of Practice requirements for dealing with complaints. Yellowcom was ordered to make a €2500 charitable donation, contribute to ComReg's costs, and come into compliance with legislative obligations.

HIGH COURT ENFORCEMENT

In recent ComReg vs Virgin Media Ireland Ltd proceedings, the High Court found that Virgin Media had not complied with its obligations under the Universal Services Regulation. The Court ordered Virgin Media to comply with the obligation to ensure that conditions and procedures for contract termination did not act as a disincentive to changing service providers. Virgin Media was also ordered to ensure that effect is given to cancellation requests as soon as possible after their communication, and that 'save activities' must not be pursued where a customer has expressed a wish to cancel a service.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.