INVESTIGATIONS

ComReg is consulting until 28 April 2025 on access to the file policy in investigations under the Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment) Act 2023. ComReg proposes to adopt a Policy known as "Access to the File" which sets out the procedures ComReg intends to follow when providing access to its file in the context of investigations into suspected regulatory breaches.

THIRD PARTY BUSINESS LICENSING REGIME

ComReg is consulting until 9 May 2025 on re-opening of the Third-Party Business Radio licensing regime. The regime was last opened in 2020 with national licences awarded for five years.

ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS SECTOR QUARTERLY REPORT

ComReg released its Quarterly Key Data Report on the Electronic Communications market for Q4 of 2024. The Report includes information on subscriptions, lines, revenues, broadband speeds, minutes and data usage for both fixed and mobile voice and broadband.

SECURITY MEASURES

A group of 35 EU lawmakers has called upon Henna Virkkunen, the European Commissioner in charge of technology, to require Member States to exclude high-risk vendors from 5G telecom infrastructure following alleged bribery of MEPs. In 2020 the Commission adopted a 5G Cybersecurity Toolbox to protect 5G networks from cyber threats and risks. EU Member States agreed to apply restrictions for suppliers considered to be high risk. Last year, half of the 27 EU Member States had used legal powers to impose restrictions on such telecom suppliers.

COMPLIANCE

In an investigation into compliance with regulatory obligations, ComReg raised concerns regarding the provision of contractual information by An Post Mobile, charges for roaming within the EU, a code of practice for complaints handling, refunds of credit when customers switched provider, and contract change notifications. An Post Mobile has paid ComReg a penalty of €45,000 following the investigation and will refund approximately €25,600 to 4,700 customers.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.