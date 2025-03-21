A Safer Bet – Ireland's Gambling Regulatory Authority Is Established

The Gambling Regulation Act 2024 (Act) represents the most significant development in the licensing, supervision, and control of gambling activities since the formation of the State

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) was formally established on a statutory basis by way of a Commencement Order with effect from 5 March 2025, with protecting consumers from gambling harm as one of its key aims.

As part of Budget 2025, the GRAI will receive €9.1 million in funding during 2025, including €4 million for ICT capital investment.

Public Safety and Safeguarding Measures

The Act establishes a Social Impact Fund to which holders of commercial gambling licences must make an annual contribution. The fund will support initiatives to reduce problem gambling and raise awareness around this subject. Charitable or philanthropic licence holders are exempt from contributing to the fund. The UK introduced a similar levy last year based on gross gambling yields, with operators with gross profits under £500,000 exempt.

One of the most controversial measures, widely criticised by various industry stakeholders, is the power granted to the GRAI to determine the times, places, and events that gambling advertising can be displayed, broadcast, or published. Gambling advertising on social media will be prohibited, and a watershed prohibition of gambling advertising on television and radio between 5:30 AM and 9:00 PM will also come into effect.

The Act also sets stake (€10) and win (€3,000) limits on gaming machines and live tables such as blackjack and roulette, with similar restrictions for lotteries (excluding the Irish National Lottery in Ireland) and bingo. No such restriction is placed on sports betting. It remains to be seen what impact these limits will have on casino-type businesses.

A noteworthy aspect of the Act for businesses providing gambling services in this jurisdiction is the significant sanctions and enforcement powers available to the GRAI in the event of non-compliance with its provisions. A

licensee may be subject to substantial financial penalties (up to €20 million or 10 per cent of turnover) and/or criminal prosecution and/or licence revocation or suspension where it is found to be in breach of its statutory obligations.

New Licensing Regime

The Act introduces a new licensing regime for gambling service providers to be administered by the GRAI, which will be issuing the following licences:

Business to Consumer ("B2C") Business to Business ("B2B") Charitable/Philanthropic licences.

B2C licences can be offered to operators offering online or in-person gaming, betting, or commercial lottery products, regardless of whether they have a physical presence in Ireland. Notably, the range of service providers required to obtain a B2B licence is extensive. This type of licence is required for businesses that provide a "gambling-related service" to any other business. Previously, B2B service providers did not need a licence to operate in Ireland.

Until the relevant sections of the Act are commenced, generally, the Revenue Commissioners will continue to oversee the operation of the existing licensing regime under the Betting Act 1931 and the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956. According to the GRAI's November 2024 News Update the establishment of this new licensing regime is well underway, with the authority mapping the business processes and vetting requirements – Financial, Corporate and Technical – that will need to be met by operators wishing to qualify for a licence in Ireland.

It is not envisaged that B2B licensing will be amongst the first phases of GRAI licensing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.