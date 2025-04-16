Technology And Innovation Client Update: January To March 2025 - Digital Regulation

Digital Regulation – Video Games

DATE OF UPDATE: 21 March 2025

Key principles on in-game virtual currencies | European Commission

EU Consumer Protection – New Principles for Virtual Currencies in Video Games

Navigating Age Assurance in the Online World: A Statement from the EDPB

CURRENT STATUS

The CPC Network, coordinated by the European Commission, has published a set of guidelines to promote transparency and fairness in the online gaming industry's use of virtual currencies.

The key principles are based on existing general rules of EU consumer law that apply to digital services and digital content provided to consumers, including video games.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Principles apply to video games that include in-game virtual currencies. They address concerns raised by the European Consumer Organisation and illustrate the focus of the European Commission on addressing consumer harms in the supply of digital services and content.

Digital Services Act (Regulation (EU) 2022/2065) (DSA) – Rules of the Court

DATE OF UPDATE: 14 March 2025

Rules of the Superior Courts (Digital Services Act) 2025

CURRENT STATUS

The new Rules of the Superior Courts (Digital Services Act) 2025 (Digital Rules) came into operation on 14 March 2025 and apply in proceedings commenced both before and from the date on which these Rules came into operation.

The Digital Rules amend Order 31 of the Rules of the Superior Courts, introducing a new rule 62 following rule 61 of Order 39 of the Rules of the Superior Courts.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

These Digital Rules facilitate implementation of Articles 9 and 10 DSA in relation to orders requiring intermediary service providers to act against illegal content under Article 9 or to provide information under Article 10.

Data Management – EHDS Regulation

DATE OF UPDATE: 5 March 2025

APPLICABLE DATES:

Parts of the EHDS Regulation will start to apply by March 2027, with others not applying until 2029, 2031 and 2035.

Regulation - EU - 2025/327 - EN - EUR-Lex

The European Health Data Space Regulation – What Digitalising EU Health Data Means for Industry

gov.ie - Minister for Health welcomes the publication of the European Health Data Space Regulation

CURRENT STATUS

Regulation (EU) 2025/327 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 February 2025 on the European Health Data Space and amending Directive 2011/24/EU and Regulation (EU) 2024/2847 (EHDS Regulation) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Regulation lays down rules for the primary and secondary use of health data and sees part of the European Commission's strategy for data come into effect. Organisations involved in research will be interested in the new data space and regulatory framework for the secondary use of health data.

Data Management – Call for Evidence

DATE OF UPDATE: 27 February 2025

European Data Union Strategy

Part One: Harnessing the power of data under the Data Act

Part Two: Harnessing the power of data – data access and product design under the Data Act

Part Three: Harnessing the power of data – data sharing under the Data Act

CURRENT STATUS

The European Commission is due to open a Call for Evidence this quarter on a Data Union Strategy. The Strategy should aim to streamline existing data rules, potentially creating a simplified, clearer, and more coherent legal framework for businesses and administrations to share data more seamlessly and at scale, while still upholding high privacy and security standards.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

This initiative could potentially simplify existing and forthcoming compliance processes within organisations.

Technology Legislation – Government Programme

DATE OF UPDATE: 18 February 2025

Spring Cleaning: Legislative Plans for Cybersecurity, Business Data, AI

gov.ie - Spring 2025 Government Legislation Programme

CURRENT STATUS

The Government published its new Legislation Programme setting out legislation to be published or drafted as a priority this Spring 2025, which includes legislation to support the NIS2 Directive, the Data Act and the AI Act.

For online platform providers, the Electoral Reform (Amendment) Bill is one to watch, as Ireland seeks to reconcile its rules around political advertising with the DSA. Very large online platforms (VLOPs) designated under the DSA will also be interested in the Media Regulation Bill, which implements the European Media Freedom Act and governs their interactions with media service providers.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Programme includes a range of measures that will impact upon clients.

DSA - Code of Practice on Disinformation

DATE OF UPDATE: 13 February 2025

APPLICABLE DATES:

The Code conversion will take effect from 1 July 2025, making its commitments auditable from that date onwards.

DSA: Code of Practice on Disinformation

Code of Conduct on Disinformation: Signatories publish their latest reports in the Code's Transparency Centre | Shaping Europe's digital future

CURRENT STATUS

The European Commission and European Board for Digital Services endorsed the integration of the voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation into the framework of the DSA. This timing will allow a synchronisation of the auditing of the Code's commitments with the DSA audit for the relevant VLOPs and very large online search engines (VLOSEs) designated under the DSA. The Commission and the Board will monitor and evaluate the achievement of the Code's objectives, in line with Article 45 DSA.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

With its integration into the DSA, full adherence to the Code may be considered as an appropriate risk mitigation measure for signatories designated as VLOPs and VLOSEs under the DSA.

Digital Regulation - European Board for Media Services

DATE OF UPDATE: 11 February 2025

Commission welcomes new European Board for Media Services | Shaping Europe's digital future

Regulation - EU - 2024/1083 - EN - EUR-Lex

S.I. No. 22/2025 - European Union (Media Freedom Act) Regulations 2025

CURRENT STATUS

The new European Board for Media Services has held its constitutive meeting, marking a milestone in the implementation of the European Media Freedom Act.

The Board will promote the consistent implementation of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive while providing expertise and assistance on media regulation to the Commission. The EMFA, which applies from 8 August 2025, puts in place new rules to protect media pluralism and independence and seeks to ensure that media can operate more easily across borders in the EU.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

Notably, a media service provider can request the Media Board's opinion on the outcome of the dialogue concerning repeated unjustified restrictions or suspension of the media provider's content based on terms of service with VLOPs.

DSA: Enforcement - Shein

DATE OF UPDATE: 6 February 2025

Commission requests information from Shein on illegal products and its recommender system

CURRENT STATUS

The European Commission has sent a request for information (RFI) to Shein under the DSA. It is examining risks related to "illegal content and goods on its marketplace, on the transparency of its recommender systems, and on the access to data for qualified researchers."

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The enforcement activities of the Commission will be of interest to organisations within its scope.

Depending on the assessment of the replies, next steps could entail the formal opening of proceedings pursuant to Article 66 DSA.

DSA - Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online +

DATE OF UPDATE: 20 January 2025

European Board for Digital Services | Shaping Europe's digital future

The Code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online + | Shaping Europe's digital future

CURRENT STATUS

The revised Code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online + (the 'Code of conduct+') was integrated into the regulatory framework of the Digital Services Act (DSA) following a positive assessment from the Commission and the European Board for Digital Services.

The Code of conduct+, which builds on the 2016 Code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online was signed by Dailymotion, Facebook, Instagram, Jeuxvideo.com, LinkedIn, Microsoft hosted consumer services, Snapchat, Rakuten Viber, TikTok, Twitch, X and YouTube.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

Although a voluntary instrument, following its integration, adherence to the Code of conduct+ may be considered as an appropriate risk mitigation measure for signatories designated as VLOPs and VLOSEs under the DSA.

DSA – Commission Investigation

DATE OF UPDATE: 17 January 2025

Commission addresses additional investigatory measures to X in the ongoing proceedings under the Digital Services Act | Shaping Europe's digital future

CURRENT STATUS

The European Commission has addressed three additional technical investigatory measures to X relating to the platform's recommender system.

These fact-finding steps take place within the scope of the formal proceedings opened on 18 December 2023 under the DSA.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The supervision and enforcement of VLOPs by the Commission will be of interest to organisations within scope of the DSA and their customers and suppliers interacting with them.

