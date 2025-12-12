Update: Ireland Considers Social Media Ban For Users Under The Age Of Sixteen

Following recent legislative developments in Australia, which introduced a ban on social media access for users under the age of sixteen from December 2025...

Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.

Article Insights

Matheson are most popular: within Compliance and International Law topic(s)

Following recent legislative developments in Australia, which introduced a ban on social media access for users under the age of sixteen from December 2025, Ireland (as well as other European Union Member States) may be considering similar legislation in 2026.

Reports indicate that the Irish Government departments are assessing comparable measures, with a memo on digital age of consent and age verification expected to be brought to the Government before Christmas by the Minister for Media, Patrick O'Donovan.

This coincides with Ireland's media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, recently signing a memorandum of understanding with the Australian eSafety Commissioner to support cooperation between the regulators and the development of common policy approaches.

Additionally, the European Parliament has approved a proposal setting sixteen as the default minimum age for accessing social media, with parental approval permitted for children aged thirteen to fifteen. Users under the age of thirteen are prohibited entirely. While the proposal has no binding legal effect, it highlights a clear regulatory intention to strengthen protections for children online.

Organisations operating online social platforms or providing services in this sector should monitor these developments and prepare for potential compliance obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.