Fair Play And Fan Conduct: Legal Lessons From The 2025 Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black delivered thrilling competition, historic moments, and perhaps unexpectedly, legal talking points.

As Ireland prepares to host the 2027 edition of the historic competition, stakeholders across the sports, sponsorship, and legal industries will be aware of several talking points that emerged from this year's event. Below, we examine some of these key sports law issues.

Fan Behaviour

One of the most scrutinised aspects of the 2025 Ryder Cup was fan behaviour. Reported incidents of verbal abuse, tense stand-offs, and objects thrown at players' families raised concerns about player safety and the overall reputation of the Ryder Cup.

From a legal perspective, event organisers and venue operators are usually expected to exercise a particular duty of care toward all individuals present at an event to varying degrees, including players, officials, and spectators. Whether any such duty could extend to responsibility for fan misbehaviour towards players and other attendees is complex and shaped by several legal principles, including contract law and general concepts of civil liability.

At a minimum, event organisers and venue operators will seek to manage these risks through contractual safeguards, including:

Ticket Terms & Conditions: Entry to major sporting events, such as the Ryder Cup, is often subject to a number of terms and conditions. Conditions of entry should clearly outline behavioural expectations, grounds for removal, and liability disclaimers.

Venue Agreements: Contracts between event organisers and host venues will address issues relating to crowd control, player safety and security requirements to ensure that major events can proceed in a safe environment.

Gameday Management: Agreements between key stakeholders will often include provisions related to gameday management and crisis protocols, allowing for quick and appropriate reactions to any fan or player incidents that occur during a sporting event.

From a sponsorship perspective, the reputational risk of fan misbehaviour is a key consideration from this year's event. Fan misconduct can damage a sponsor's brand goodwill, trigger negative media coverage, and negatively impact a sponsor's investment. To safeguard against this, sponsorship agreements will often include provisions relating to:

Brand Placement: To ensure that there is no indirect association between a sponsor and inappropriate fan behaviour, sponsors should ensure they have adequate control over how their brand appears in crowd-facing elements of an event, particularly in high-risk fan zones.

Governance and Termination: Where necessary, sponsors should ensure that appropriate governance and termination rights are included when an event organiser allows, engages in, or is associated with an activity that is detrimental to a sponsor's brand or reputation.

Player Compensation and Commercial Rights: A Shifting Landscape

Traditionally, Ryder Cup players have competed in the cross-continental event without direct payment, reflecting the competition's prestige and patriotic nature. However, the 2025 competition marked a change in this tradition, with reports of US players receiving $500,000 each for their selection (with $300,000 of that to go to a charity of the player's choice). This development raises interesting legal questions on the evolving nature of player compensation and the broader commercialisation of sports.

In Ireland, the legal classification of athletes, whether as employees or contractors, has a significant impact on their employment rights and tax liabilities. The employment status of athletes often correlates with the nature of their sports. Professional athletes who compete on a team tend to be regarded as employees, while golf players and other solo athletes are more likely to be treated as self-employed or independent contractors. This shift towards player payment may necessitate a closer examination of the underlying legal structures and contractual frameworks that underpin a player's involvement in the Ryder Cup.

Payments to players also reflect a broader trend in the commercialisation of golf and sport. The emergence of alternative formats, such as LIV Golf, has challenged traditional sports governance models and introduced commercial pressures to increase player pay across all sports. For event organisers and governing bodies, this requires navigating complex stakeholder relationships, managing competing interests, and ensuring that commercial arrangements do not undermine the integrity of the competition or the associated governing body.

The Envelope Rule

From a pure sporting governance perspective, one of the most memorable moments of the 2025 Ryder Cup came from the use of the obscure but longstanding "envelope rule". Introduced in 1979, the rule forms part of the overarching "Captains' Agreement" between Team USA and Team Europe, which stipulates that when the two captains submit their lineups for Sunday Singles, they must also provide a sealed envelope containing the name of one of their players. Should any player on the opposing team withdraw from their match (more than thirty minutes before it is due to start) due to illness, injury or other emergency reason, the clause provides that the name contained in the envelope will be regarded as having been paired with the withdrawn player and such pairing regarded as a tied match.

As such, when Team Europe's Viktor Hovland was unable to play on the last day at Bethpage Black, the envelope rule was triggered, and Team USA's Harris English was deemed to have tied with Hovland on Sunday.

The envelope rule's use for the first time in over three decades understandably caused concern for Team USA and its fans, with Team USA's Captain Keegan Bradley calling for its amendment. Highlighting the importance of written sporting rules and good governance, however, Team Europe's Captain Luke Donald defended the rule, stating that, "[w]e have contracts for a reason, a captain's agreement for a reason, for situations that occur".

Preparing for 2027

Ireland's hosting of the 2027 Ryder Cup at the wonderful Adare Manor is a landmark moment for Irish sport and tourism. With millions in government funding committed and 55,000 visitors expected to attend daily, the event promises significant economic and reputational benefits nationwide.

However, the scale of the Ryder Cup brings both sporting and legal challenges, and the 2025 event highlighted how quickly legal issues can arise. As Ireland continues to attract global sporting events, our Sports & Entertainment Group remains committed to delivering expert legal support that enables clients to thrive in this dynamic space.

