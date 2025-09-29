Touchdown In Ireland – William Fry Advises On Historic NFL Game In Croke Park

This Sunday, 28 September, Dublin will make history as it hosts Ireland's first-ever regular season National Football League (NFL) game in Croke Park, where the Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

This landmark event not only marks a new chapter in Ireland's sporting calendar but also showcases the country's growing ability and appetite to host world-class, international events.

Working closely with the NFL, our marketing leading Sports & Entertainment Group provided strategic legal advice on a number of aspects of the hosting arrangements of the game itself and across a number of commercial and regulatory aspects of the NFL's global expansion into Ireland.

William Fry's Role in the NFL's Irish Debut:

Our strategic input included advising the NFL in the following areas:

Venue Arrangements: Croke Park is an iconic Irish venue, and the home of the GAA. Our multi-disciplinary Sports & Entertainment Group advised the NFL on key elements of its venue hire agreement with the GAA, including operational logistics, compliance with health and safety legislation and accessibility requirements, to ensure a smooth and successful delivery of the game in line with the NFL's operational standards.

Croke Park is an iconic Irish venue, and the home of the GAA. Our multi-disciplinary Sports & Entertainment Group advised the NFL on key elements of its venue hire agreement with the GAA, including operational logistics, compliance with health and safety legislation and accessibility requirements, to ensure a smooth and successful delivery of the game in line with the NFL's operational standards. Commercial Contracts: Our Sports & Entertainment Group has deep expertise in the commercialisation and protection of rights in sport. We advised the NFL on several of its commercial arrangements to safeguard key stakeholders, ensure compliance with Irish and EU law, and provide strategic local input. This included advice in areas of sponsorship, hospitality, data protection and consumer law.

Our Sports & Entertainment Group has deep expertise in the commercialisation and protection of rights in sport. We advised the NFL on several of its commercial arrangements to safeguard key stakeholders, ensure compliance with Irish and EU law, and provide strategic local input. This included advice in areas of sponsorship, hospitality, data protection and consumer law. Regulatory compliance: The NFL has a deep history in bringing American Football across the world. In bringing this game to Ireland, we assisted the NFL in navigating Ireland's legal landscape across areas of consumer law, ticket sales, data protection, advertising laws and public health and safety.

The NFL has a deep history in bringing American Football across the world. In bringing this game to Ireland, we assisted the NFL in navigating Ireland's legal landscape across areas of consumer law, ticket sales, data protection, advertising laws and public health and safety. Notices and Permissions: We assisted the NFL in ensuring that its notices, permissions and other consumer facing documents complied with Irish and EU law and aligned with best practice and the wider NFL legal and marketing framework.

We assisted the NFL in ensuring that its notices, permissions and other consumer facing documents complied with Irish and EU law and aligned with best practice and the wider NFL legal and marketing framework. Strategic Insights: Our Sports & Entertainment Group has a deep passion for the sports industry. Alongside our legal input, we provided the NFL with strategic insights on sports culture in Ireland, including regulatory insights, consumer behaviour, media engagement and fan culture.

Proven Expertise

William Fry has a deep understanding of the important societal and commercial opportunities created by the sports and entertainment sector in Ireland, and the NFL game is the latest in a series of major international sporting projects on which William Fry has advised. Our Sports & Entertainment Group has a long-standing reputation for excellence in this space, including:

UEFA Europa League Final 2024: Supporting in relation to venue, operational and broadcasting arrangements for one of Europe's most prestigious football events, hosted at the Aviva Stadium.

Supporting in relation to venue, operational and broadcasting arrangements for one of Europe's most prestigious football events, hosted at the Aviva Stadium. British and Irish Lions appointment of Andy Farrell: Advising the British and Irish Lions on its appointment of Andy Farrell as Head Coach for the 2025 Tour to Australia.

Advising the British and Irish Lions on its appointment of Andy Farrell as Head Coach for the 2025 Tour to Australia. Gaelic Games Sponsorship Arrangements: Advising sponsors of the Gaelic Games organisations on the structuring and negotiating of sponsorship deals that align with organisational values and commercial goals.

Advising sponsors of the Gaelic Games organisations on the structuring and negotiating of sponsorship deals that align with organisational values and commercial goals. Irish Rugby Football Union's Bid to Host the Rugby World Cup: Advising on bid strategy, governance, and stakeholder engagement in Ireland's bid to host the Rugby World Cup.

Advising on bid strategy, governance, and stakeholder engagement in Ireland's bid to host the Rugby World Cup. Stadium and Venue Naming Rights: Advising various property owners and sponsors on high-profile naming rights transactions across Ireland's leading sports and entertainment venues, including the Aviva Stadium, the RDS and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Our proven sectoral experience coupled with our passion for the industry means that our clients can trust us to deliver the legal solutions that matter to them and their organisation. Our Sports & Entertainment Group comprises of a multi-disciplinary group of lawyers, with deep experience and a breadth of expertise, allowing us to deliver an end-to-end service to address a variety of matters.

Celebrating a Milestone

The Steelers vs. Vikings game is more than just a sporting event. It is a celebration of international collaboration, cultural exchange, and the growing appetite for American football in Ireland. William Fry is honoured to have contributed to this historic moment, reinforcing our position as a trusted advisor in the sports and entertainment sector.

As Ireland continues to attract global sporting events, our Sports & Entertainment Group remains committed to delivering expert legal support that enables clients to thrive in this dynamic space.

Contributed by Kevin White.

