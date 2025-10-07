Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, October 2025

DATA ACT

The EU Data Act became applicable on 12 September 2025. The Act is intended to drive greater competition, growth and societal progress within the EU. It is intended to provide legal clarity regarding access to and use of data by business and consumers. We look at the Data Act in our briefing: Part One: Harnessing the power of data under the Data Act.

DIGITAL OMNIBUS

The European Commission has opened a call for evidence until 14 October 2025 to inform its plans to simplify legislation in the upcoming Digital Omnibus. Immediate measures considered include the data acquis, rules on cookies and other tracking technologies, cybersecurity incident reporting, and targeted adjustments to the Artificial intelligence Act to ensure the optimal application of the rules.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN CRTC AND COMREG

ComReg published its Memorandum of Understanding with the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"). It provides the framework for information sharing between ComReg and CRTC and covers areas such as procedures, limitations and confidentiality of information sharing.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN ACMA AND COMREG

ComReg published its Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). It provides the framework for information sharing between ComReg and ACMA and covers areas such as provision of information and documents, contact points and staff exchanges and development.

CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CCPC AND COMREG

ComReg signed a Co-Operation Agreement with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, intended to avoid duplication of activities and set out matters such as respective statutory functions and principles governing the parties' information sharing, consultation, confidentiality, enforcement and meetings.

NUISANCE COMMUNICATION UPDATE

ComReg adopted a number of decision instruments in April 2024 to introduce a new package of measures to combat scam calls and texts. It has now published its Nuisance Communication Update, which outlines ongoing efforts to combat scam communications in Ireland through international cooperation, technical interventions and industry collaboration. Continued vigilance, collaboration and public awareness are emphasised to further reduce scam risks.

PROGRAMME OF MEASUREMENT OF NON-IODISING RADIATION

ComReg released the First Interim Report for its 2025 Programme of Measurement of Non-Iodising Radiation ("NIR"). As the body responsible for managing Ireland's radio frequency spectrum, which supports a wide range of electronic communications services, ComReg requires Wireless Telegraphy licence holders to ensure that NIR emissions from each transmitter operated under a licence complies with ICNIRP exposure limits. To verify this, ComReg carries out NIR surveys. This report presents the findings from measurements taken at 20 transmitter sites across Ireland in July 2025. Summary results can be found in the report, which showed that on all 20 sites, NIR levels were below the ICNIRP limits for public exposure.

THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS RADIO LICENSING GUIDELINES

ComReg published the application form for obtaining a Third Party Business Radio licence in Ireland as well as some guidance for applicants. A Third Party Business Radio licence is mandatory under the Wireless Telegraphy Act 1926 for operation of radio equipment. Interested parties must complete the application form at Annex 1 and send it to licensing@comreg.ie with the relevant fee of €1,000 per 12.5 kHz paired channel per year. Any license granted will be valid until 29 September 2030, unless it is suspended or withdrawn in advance of that date.

RAILWAY MOBILE RADIO LICENCE

ComReg introduced a new licensing scheme for Railway Mobile Radio Licences, and published related guidelines and an application form. This scheme replaces the current licensing regime for GSM-R, which expires on the 26 November 2025. The guidelines provide information on spectrum allocation, licence duration, licence fees, technical conditions, coexistence with adjacent bands and the application process. Interested parties must complete the application form, send it to licensing@comreg.ie and arrange payment of the relevant fee, which is based on frequency bands of 900 MHz or 1900 MHz.

ADJUDICATION UNDER THE COMMUNICATIONS REGULATION AND DIGITAL HUB DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (AMENDMENT) ACT 2023

Sections 69 and 71 of the Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment) Act 2023 ("2023 Act") provide for the referral of suspected regulatory breaches by operators to independent adjudication by ComReg Authorised Officers. In August 2025, an Authorised Officer referred Eircom to adjudication in accordance with this procedure in light of Eircom's suspected lack of compliance with certain regulatory obligations imposed on it by ComReg Decision D10/18. It was alleged that Eir had been in breach of its obligation of cost-orientation and that it offered and applied charges for Duct Access in breach of Section 10.5 of the WLA Decision Instrument in Appendix 20 to ComReg Decision D10/18. Eircom now has a period of time to make submissions to an Adjudicator.

IRISH COMMUNICATIONS MARKET

ComReg published its Quarterly Key Data Report for Q2 2025. The report sets out statistical data related to the Irish Communications Market, collected from authorised operators and aiming to represent 95% of the total markets. Key charts and data published in the report include a communications summary, total number of active subscriber broadband lines and retail FTTP subscriber lines market shares.

COMPLAINT HANDLING

ComReg published a Code of Practice for Complaint Handling and Minimum Requirements for ECS providers. It includes minimum requirements that reflect statutory updates and take into account experience and lessons learned to date to increase transparency and enable effective and fit for purpose complaint handling.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.