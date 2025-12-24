Application For New Betting Licences Under The Gambling Regulation Act 2024

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) has confirmed that they expect to begin accepting licence applications for betting licences from 6 January 2026, subject to the necessary legislative approvals being in place.

This is welcome news for all betting operators, but in particular for holders of remote bookmaker's licences and remote betting intermediary licences whose existing licences are due to expire on 30 June 2026 who were uncertain as to when the new application process may commence.

The new application process will be conducted online, through a new operator portal which will act as the key touchpoint for licensees with the GRAI. Prospective applicants will be required to provide the details of their relevant officers and beneficial owners through the operator portal and the GRAI will then liaise with those persons directly regarding the appropriate assessments.

The information and documentation required to be submitted in support of a betting licence application is extensive and includes financial information, corporate information and policies of the licensee in respect of AML/KYC and responsible gambling. Existing licensees will recall that under the old licensing regime, there were strict statutory timeframes for many of the steps in the licensing process. This meant that all necessary documents were required in advance of making the application, to avoid falling foul of the strict time periods.

Under the new licensing regime, the first external step in the application process is the publication of the Notice of Intent which must be done at least 28 days prior to submitting the licence application. The new process is designed so that applicants can continue to gather documentation once the Notice of Intent has been published, which is a welcome move, particularly in the context of adjusting to the new licensing procedure.

If you intend to apply for an in-person betting licence there are particularly onerous documentary requirements in respect of "non-relevant premises" including maps, compliance certificates and insurance, which you will need to collate. The GRAI has published a helpful guidance document regarding the premises assessments: GRAI Premises Assessments: Guidance for Applicants for In-Person Gambling Licences (258 KB, PDF)

While the GRAI is still in the process of finalising and publishing more detailed guidance on certain aspects of the licensing process and providing template forms of some of the necessary documentation (including the Notice of Intent), we suggest that prospective applicants begin to gather the necessary information and supporting documentation to assist in submitting their application in due course.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.