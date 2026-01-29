Summer Intern Programme 2026 - FAQs

Where can I apply?

Applications are now closed.

What is the closing date?

Applications closed Tuesday 27 January 2026.

Do I need to have studied law to apply?

No, we look at all applications from all degree disciplines. This is for anyone in second year onwards.

I don't have any legal work experience. Is it still worth applying?

Absolutely, you do not need to have legal work experience to apply, all work experience e.g., hospitality, retail is relevant.

What is the application process?

You must complete an application form, upload your CV and cover letter. You must also complete our critical thinking assessment; it is always recommended to practice this first.

How do I differentiate myself on my application form?

Be clear and concise on your application form. It is important to think about what a corporate law firm would like to see on your application. Make sure to let us know your interests, hobbies and skills. We want to get to know the real you.

What should I include in my cover letter?

Your cover letter should include your background (academic, hobbies and interests), and why you want to complete the Summer Intern Programme in Arthur Cox.

What is the interview process?

We have a group interview first and then if successful you will complete an individual interview.

Can I request feedback on my application/interview outcome?

Yes, we will provide feedback if you request this.

When does the Summer Intern Programme take place?

We are hiring for end of May and end of June. Each intake joins for three weeks.

Who can avail of the accommodation for interns?

We offer accommodation for any interns outside of Dublin.

Do I get paid as an intern?

Yes the Summer Intern Programme is fully paid.

Can I secure a trainee position when I complete the Summer Intern Programme?

Not only does our Summer Intern Programme give you an insight into Arthur Cox culture and life as a trainee but it can also be an opportunity to go on and become a trainee in firm. Our Summer Intern Programme is an important pipeline for our Trainee Programme.

Is there a good social life for an intern in Arthur Cox?

Having a good social life is very important to us. You will have a number of events arranged for you. You will also have lots of Practice Group events to get to know your teams.

We also have a wide range of sports and social committees ranging from our choir to our tag rugby team. All of this combined is a great way to get to know your colleagues and make lifelong friends.

