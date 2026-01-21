Black Friday Sales – How Retailers Can Stay Compliant With Pricing Laws

McCann Fitzgerald are most popular:
What is the law?
- A trader announcing a price reduction must indicate in the
announcement the prior price of the product. The "prior
price" is the lowest price applied to the product during a
period of not less than 30 days before the application of the price
reduction. The purpose of the 30-day period is to prevent traders
from increasing the price of a product for a short period in order
to then decrease it shortly afterwards and present it as a
significant price reduction that misleads consumers.
EXAMPLE: A shop wishes to announce a price reduction in the selling price of TV on 28 November (i.e. Black Friday). The reduced Black Friday price is €500. The selling price the week leading up to the sale was €800. However, the selling price for the 3 weeks before that was €550. The trader is required to indicate €550 as the prior price as this was the lowest price in the previous 30 days even though the selling price immediately before the sale was €800.
- Where there are consecutive price reductions,
the prior price to be indicated is the lowest price applied during
a period not less than 30 days before the initial price reduction.
The prior price to be indicated remains the same for all subsequent
price reductions.
EXAMPLE: The reduced Black Friday price is €500, and the prior price is €550. €550 is therefore required to be indicated as the prior price in the first price reduction announcement. €550 remains the prior price to be indicated when announcing any further reductions e.g. if the price is further reduced to €450. The initial reduced Black Friday price of €500 is not the prior price in such a scenario.
- The situation is different for separate price
reductions during a 30-day period e.g. sales that follow
each other such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, where the general
obligations apply.
EXAMPLE: On Black Friday, the prior price of the TV is €550, and the reduced Black Friday price is €500. The price then returns to €550 on the Saturday and Sunday, following Black Friday. The next day, Cyber Monday, the reduced price is stated to be €500. However, the prior price to be indicated is €500 (i.e. the reduced Black Friday price) so in effect no price reduction may be announced.
Who does it apply to?
- These obligations apply to traders who sell products to Irish customers including in-store and online.
What are the penalties for non-compliance?
- Failure to comply with these obligations is an offence, which can give rise to criminal prosecution (including a fine of up to €5000). Prosecutions are highly publicised and therefore risk reputational damage.
- Pricing transparency is an area of enforcement focus for the CCPC. The CCPC recently successfully prosecuted DID Electrical Appliances, Lifestyle Sports (Ireland), Rath-wood Home and Garden World and Boots Retail (Ireland) Limited for breaches of the obligations outlined above, following online sweeps conducted by the CCPC over the 2023-2024 winter sales season, including Black Friday. Each retailer was fined €1,000 and ordered to pay the CCPC's costs.
Originally published 25 November 2025
