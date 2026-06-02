Final Agenda And Speakers Announced For Cannes Rules!

Cannes Rules! brings together leading voices in advertising law and self-regulation for an unprecedented full-day program exploring the intersection of creativity, responsibility, and compliance.

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Cannes Rules! – the first-ever, full day program devoted to advertising law and self-regulation in Cannes – has just released the full details for its upcoming program. The program, which will cover critical topics such as artificial intelligence, influencers, environmental marketing, and the vital role that self-regulation plays in the advertising ecosystem, is being presented by the Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité ("ARPP"), the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance ("GALA"), the European Advertising Standards Alliance ("EASA"), the ICAS Global Think Tank, and the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC").

Cannes Rules! will take place on June 23, 2026 at La French Connexion, which is located in the Croisette Beach Hotel - MGallery. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. To register, visit the Cannes Rules! registration page.

Here is the full lineup:

“Creativity Has No Limit, Except Responsibility”

@Mayada_off, Illustrator, Social Activist, and Exclusive Talent for the Smile label (Webedia Group)

Evan Nataf, Co-Founder, Beastly

Thomas Salvejo, Director of Brand, Advertising, Media, and Non-Commercial Partnerships, La Banque Postale

Stephane Martin, Director General, ARPP

“Influencer Marketing: (How) Are We Responsible”

Quentin Bordage, CEO, Kolsquare

Sophie Cartwright, Client Council and Industry Relations Lead, EMEA, Meta

Howard Smith, Vice President, BBB National Programs

Francis Stones, Global Head of Brand Safety and Responsible Media, TikTok

Michael Todd, Global Director, Industry Relations, Google

Ines Ollero Candau, Digital Development and Project Manager, EASA

“Trust Pays: The Business Case for Self-Regulation”

Elly L'Anson, Interim Head, Unstereotype Alliance, UN Women

Matt Bourn, Director of Communications, Advertising Association

Chiara Odelli, Head of Industry Relations, EMEA, Google

Gabrielle Robitaille, Director of Policy, WFA

Guy Parker, President, ICAS Think Tank, and Chief Executive, UK ASA

“Substantiation in the Age of AI-Assisted Personalization”

Caroline Bouvier, Partner, Bernard Hertz Bejot

Kelly Harris, Partner, Harris + co

Soren Pietzcker, Partner, Heuking

Matt Vittone, Counsel, Frankfurt Kurnit

Geraint Lloyd-Taylor, Partner, Lewis Silkin

“The Trust Test: Environmental Marketing Under the Spotlight”

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit, and Vice-Chair, ICC Global Marketing and Advertising Commission

Raelene Martin, Head of Sustainability, ICC Secretariat

Jordane de Villaret, VP Sustainability Marketing and Communications, Schneider Electric

Otto van der Harst, Director, Stichting Reclame Code

“Cannes Rules: Why Self-Regulation Powers Responsible Creativity”

Ludovic Basset, Director General, EASA

Brinsley Dresden, Chairman, GALA

Raelene Martin, Head of Sustainability, ICC Secretariat

Stephane Martin, Director General, ARPP

Guy Parker, President, ICAS Global Think Tank, and Chief Executive, UK ASA

Fredrik Borestrom, Chairman, IAA, and Director, International Agency EMEA & Latam, LinkedIn

It promises to be a great day. We hope to see you there!

www.fkks.com

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