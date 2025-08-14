Malta Citizenship By Merit

Exceptional Contribution as a Pathway to Maltese Nationality

Since 28th November 2017, Malta's citizenship by merit route offers a path to naturalisation for individuals who have rendered exceptional services to the Republic of Malta or to humanity in fields such as sports, culture, the arts, science, or research. This selective process acknowledges outstanding contributions by global talents and is regulated under Article 10(9) of the Maltese Citizenship Act. Under the Granting of Citizenship for Exceptional Services (Amendment) Regulations 2025 published on 29th July 2025, Maltese citizenship by naturalisation may also be granted to entrepreneurs, technologists, and philanthropists who demonstrate exceptional merit whether through exceptional contributions to Malta, services of exceptional interest to Malta or to humanity.

Key Legal Points

Legal Notice 335 of 2017, which was the first legislation enacted on this matter, recognises exceptional contributions to Maltese society in national security, science, health, education, culture, sports, and innovation.

Legal Notice 159 of 2025 (most recent amendment) lays down the main conditions to grant naturalisation on the basis of exceptional contributions or exceptional services to Malta or humanity.

In the Maltese Citizenship Act, citizenship by merit is allowed under Article 10(9).

Legal Basis for Citizenship by Merit

The legal foundation for citizenship by merit is found inArticle 10(9) of the Maltese Citizenship Actand Legal Notice 159 of 2025 which allows the Minister responsible for citizenship to grant naturalisation to foreign nationals or stateless persons who:

Renders an exceptional service to Malta, or

Makes an exceptional contribution to Malta

Whose naturalisation is of exceptional interest to Malta.

Updated by the Maltese Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Legal Notice 159 of 2025, the naturalisation model is built on aprincipled assessment of merit, with a focus on contributions or services in the public interest.

Eligible individuals may include:

Innovators and scientists advancing Malta's knowledge economy;

Cultural figures enhancing Malta's global artistic and heritage presence;

Humanitarian leaders or educators contributing to social cohesion;

Professionals in public health, security, and national resilience;

Distinguished figures in sport, diplomacy, or public policy.

Philantrophists, Technologists and Entrepreueners

Eligibility and Legal Process

To be considered for citizenship by merit, the applicant must:

Have applied for a Maltese residence permit;

Hold title to a residential property in Malta;

Have or will render exceptional services or exceptional contributions towards Malta or humanity

In an application, an applicant may include a spouse/partner and unmarried children who are financially dependent on the applicant under the age of 29.

Applicants considering Maltese citizenship by merit should view their contribution in light ofMalta Vision 2050, the country's long-term roadmap for sustainable economic and social development. The vision highlights strategic growth in sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, the blue and green economies, sustainable housing, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy, among others. By engaging with these future-facing industries, applicants position themselves not only as beneficiaries of Maltese citizenship, but as partners in driving innovation, sustainability, and resilience in line with Malta's national priorities for the decades ahead.

Application Process

Residency Stage

The applicant is to visit Malta and apply for a residence permit through Community Malta Agency. Once the application is approved, the applicant attends a biometrics appointment in Malta, and a residence card is issued.

Submission of Proposal Letter

A comprehensive proposal letter is then prepared and submitted via Community Malta Agency to the Evaluation Board. This document outlines the applicant's background, proposed contribution, and post-naturalisation plans.

Initial Due Diligence &Evaluation Board Assessment

Before the proposal is referred to the Evaluation Board, Community Malta Agency conducts a four-tier initial due diligence check and collects the applicable administrative fees. If the Agency is satisfied, the proposal is forwarded to the Evaluation Board consisting of a chairman and two members, which may request further information or conduct interviews before issuing a recommendation.

The proposal submitted by the applicant should also be endorsed by a designated competed body which the Agency may designate and is capable of determining whether an individual is recognised in a particular field as a leading talent, or has demonstrated exceptional promise and is likely to become a leading talent or is of exceptional interest to the Republic of Malta.

Letter of Approval In Principle

Following a favourable recommendation from the Evaluation Board, the Minister may approve the proposal and issue a Letter of Approval in Principle.

Investment &Submission of Citizenship Application

Once the Letter of Approval in Principle has been obtained and the applicant has completed at least eight months of legal residence in Malta, a formal application for naturalisation on the basis of merit may be submitted. The application must be supported by proof of residence, ownership or lease of adequate residential property, evidence of the required contribution or service, endorsement by a designated competent body, language proficiency in English or Maltese, and demonstration of ties created with Malta.

Letter of Approval &Oath of Allegiance

Upon submission of the citizenship application, the Agency conducts a second round of due diligence and charges further administrative fees. Once the application is deemed complete, it is referred back to the Evaluation Board for review.

If the Evaluation Board issues a favourable recommendation and the Minister approves the application, a Letter of Approval is issued. The applicant must then take the Oath of Allegiance within six months, extendable if necessary, having first signed a written undertaking to uphold ongoing obligations.

Ongoing Compliance Monitoring

Following naturalisation, the Agency monitors the applicant's continued compliance with post-naturalisation commitments. In cases of serious non-compliance, the Minister retains the authority to revoke citizenship.

Required Documents

Applicants must provide the following:

Birth certificate Valid Maltese residence permit Valid passport biometric page Proof of residence in Malta prior to submission Police conduct certificate(s) covering the last 10 years (for countries where the applicant resided at least 6 months) Proof of title to residential property in Malta Detailed Curriculum Vitae Proof of exceptional services rendered, including:

A written report by a competent body confirming recognition or exceptional talent; or evidence of promise to become a leading talent in the relevant field Various Government Application Forms

A Route Reserved for the Remarkable

Citizenship by merit is Malta's sovereign expression of appreciation for individuals whose exceptional accomplishments bring prestige, progress, and value to the country. Whether you're a Nobel laureate, Olympic athlete, groundbreaking researcher, or a cultural icon Malta offers a path to citizenship based on merit, excellence, and integrity.

Originally published 29/07/2025.

