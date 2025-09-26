The Cyprus 60 Day Tax Residency Rule

Background to the "60 Day" Tax Residency Rule

Since 2017, there have only been two tests to determine Cyprus tax residency. These are the 183 Day Tax Residency Rule and the 60 Day Tax Residency Rule.

Since the implementation of the 60 day tax rule, a number of individuals have relocated to Cyprus to take advantage of the various tax benefits that are available.

Criteria to be Met for an Individual to Meet the 60 Day Residency Rule

The 60 Day Tax Residency Rule applies to individuals who in the relevant tax year:

Legally reside in Cyprus for at least 60 days in the tax year

Are employed, self-employed, or a director of a company that is tax resident in Cyprus

Own or rent a residential property in Cyprus for the whole tax year

Not tax resident in any other country

Do not spend more than 183 days in total in any one other country

Advantages of the 60 Day Tax Residency Rule

The main advantage of the 60 Day Tax Residency Rule is the short "stay requirement". This enables highly mobile individuals to have a stable EU member state as their base but still allows them to travel for a significant portion of the year. Other benefits available through Tax Residency in Cyprus include: