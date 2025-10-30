ARTICLE
30 October 2025

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit (NRP) (Video)

CG
CSB Group

Contributor

CSB Group logo
Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup a business or relocate to Malta. With an 100+ team of qualified professionals we strive to be a partner of choice to our clients, providing them with tailor-made solutions, uniquely aimed at helping them succeed.
Explore Firm Details
CSB Group assists nomads and expatriates in obtaining EU residency in Malta by providing them with the necessary documentation, administration, logistics, and lodging.
Malta Immigration
CSB Group
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
CSB Group are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in European Union

CSB Group assists nomads and expatriates in obtaining EU residency in Malta by providing them with the necessary documentation, administration, logistics, and lodging.

Having more than 35 years of experience, CSB Group is registered as an Accredited Agent with Community Malta and the Residency Malta Agency, with License Number AKM-CSBI-21. Get started on your application 👉 csbgroup.com/malta-residency/digital-nomad-visa/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
CSB Group
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More