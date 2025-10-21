Owning A Holiday Home In Portugal

Various taxes apply to properties in Portugal and engaging with an appropriate professional will ensure compliance with local laws and regulations which may be different from the jurisdiction you may be customed to.

Tax is payable upon purchase where a stamp duty and transfer tax both apply and are once-off. Two municipal property taxes may apply thereafter which are required to be paid at least annually.

Furthermore, any income earned from Portuguese properties rented will be taxed in Portugal – regardless of whether you are tax resident in Portugal. Furthermore, the tax will depend on whether you earn the income in your personal capacity or through a company. Certain expenses may be deducted to reduce the taxable income liable to taxation.

Upon sale, a capital gain may apply.

Click here to download our guide regarding Portuguese tax applicable to short-term rentals.

Other information on property related taxes can be found here. For inheritance of properties, the following article may provide more information on the tax treatment in Portugal.

Lastly, if you are non-resident in Portugal, you may be subject to taxation from your property in Portugal where you are tax resident, and a double taxation treaty may be applicable (which may allow the avoidance of double taxation).

Other considerations which may be applicable and key is an appropriate insurance cover (weather, rental, other), as well as a reliable service provider for upkeep of the property to ensure maintenance is routinely performed (particularly for property rented out).