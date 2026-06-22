Property Due Diligence And Cyprus Category 6(2) Permanent Residence: What Every Investor Should Know

For many non-EU nationals applying for permanent residence in Cyprus under Regulation 6(2), the property purchase is the centre of the entire process.

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For many non-EU nationals applying for permanent residence in Cyprus under Regulation 6(2), the property purchase is the centre of the entire process. It is usually the largest financial commitment made by the applicant in Cyprus, and it is also one of the main documents on which the immigration application will be based.

It is therefore surprising how often buyers focus mainly on the immigration approval and treat the property purchase as a secondary matter. The question is often: “Will this property qualify for Category 6(2)?” That is important, but it is not the only question.

A property may appear suitable for immigration purposes and still carry legal, practical or financial risks. A developer may advertise it as “suitable for permanent residence”, but that does not replace independent checks on the property, permits, contract and supporting documents.

Proper legal due diligence protects the buyer, the family’s residence application, and reduces the risk of unpleasant surprises after payment.

Category 6(2) Is Not Just an Immigration Application

Regulation 6(2), often referred to as Category 6(2), is a fast-track permanent residence route for eligible non-EU nationals who make a qualifying investment in Cyprus and satisfy the relevant financial and suitability criteria.

In practice, many applicants choose the real estate route, usually by purchasing a new house or apartment from a developer. For families relocating to Cyprus, the property may become their home, their children’s base for school, and a long-term asset.

This is why the property element should not be treated as a formality. The immigration application and the property purchase are connected, but they are not the same thing. Immigration approval does not replace property due diligence. The authorities examine immigration criteria; they do not act as the buyer’s private lawyer, surveyor, valuer or commercial adviser.

What Does Due Diligence Mean in This Context?

Due diligence is the process of checking the legal and practical status of the property before the buyer commits to the purchase. In a Category 6(2) case, it should cover two separate but connected issues.

The first is whether the property is legally and commercially safe for the buyer. This includes checking ownership, permits, title deed issues, mortgages, encumbrances, contractual terms, payment obligations and the position of the developer and development project.

The second is whether the property can properly support a Category 6(2) application. This includes checking the property type, purchase structure, value, payments and supporting documents.

Both checks are important. A property may be safe from a property law perspective but not suitable for Category 6(2), or suitable for immigration purposes but still risky for the buyer.

The Property Must Meet the Category 6(2) Requirements

One of the first issues to confirm is whether the property actually qualifies for the purpose of the application.

For residential property, Category 6(2) normally requires the purchase of a new house or apartment from a development company, with the required minimum investment. A resale residential property will not usually satisfy the residential real estate route, even if the purchase price is above the required threshold.

This is a common misunderstanding. Some buyers assume that any property in Cyprus worth at least €300,000 can be used for Category 6(2). That is not correct. The type of property and the way it is purchased matter.

It is also important to check the purchase price, VAT treatment, payment evidence and source of funds. The applicant must be able to show that the required funds have been paid in accordance with the applicable criteria and that the transaction can be properly documented.

For this reason, the lawyer should review both the property transaction and its suitability for the immigration application.

The Importance of Reviewing the Developer and the Development Structure

When purchasing property under the Category 6(2) scheme, attention is often focused on the property itself. However, the developer behind the project is equally important. A proper due diligence exercise should not only examine the property and contractual documentation, but should also consider the developer responsible for the project and the wider development structure.

Many buyers focus on the location, view, size, finishes and price. These are important, but the successful completion of a development may also depend on the developer’s experience, organisational structure, ability to complete the project, and compliance with contractual and regulatory obligations.

Problems encountered in property transactions can include delays in completion, changes to specifications, construction defects, unfinished communal areas, delays in obtaining certificates or title deeds, and disputes concerning the scope of the developer’s obligations under the contract.

This does not mean that such issues arise in every development. Cyprus has many established developers with extensive experience in delivering residential projects. However, where a purchaser is making a substantial investment and relying on the property for a Category 6(2) application, appropriate legal due diligence and enquiries should be carried out before committing to the transaction.

For a Category 6(2) applicant, this is particularly important because the property is also linked to the residence application. Serious delays, documentation issues or contractual disputes may create practical difficulties when the applicant is trying to establish a secure base in Cyprus.

Planning Permits and Building Permits Must Be Checked

Foreign buyers sometimes assume that if a property is being sold openly by a developer, all permits must be in order. That assumption can be dangerous.

A proper legal review should consider the planning permit, building permit and any relevant approvals. The lawyer should check whether the property being sold corresponds to what has been approved and whether there are any obvious issues that may affect the buyer.

This is especially important where the property is off-plan or under construction. The buyer needs to understand what has been approved, what remains pending, and whether the contract properly describes the property, specifications and delivery obligations.

Permit issues can affect future title deed issuance, future saleability, financing, insurance and the buyer’s ability to deal with the property freely later.

Title Deeds, Mortgages and Encumbrances

Title deed issues have historically been one of the main concerns in Cyprus property transactions. Although the legal framework has improved over the years, title and encumbrance checks remain essential.

Where separate title deeds already exist, the position may be more straightforward, although checks are still required. Where title deeds have not yet been issued, the buyer must understand what protections are available through the contract of sale and its deposit at the Land Registry.

The lawyer should also check whether there are mortgages, memos, court judgments or other encumbrances affecting the property or the wider land on which the development is built. If there is an existing mortgage, the buyer needs proper safeguards to ensure that payments are handled correctly and that the buyer’s rights are protected.

The Contract Must Protect the Buyer

A contract of sale should not be treated as a standard document to be signed without review. In a Category 6(2) purchase, the contract is central both to the property transaction and to the immigration file.

The contract should be reviewed carefully before signature. Important points include the purchase price, VAT, payment schedule, delivery date, specifications, common expenses, parking, storage, remedies for delay, cancellation rights, developer obligations and transfer of title.

Where the property is under construction, the completion date and consequences of delay are particularly important. Verbal assurances are not enough. The contract should record the important obligations clearly.

The buyer should also avoid relying solely on the developer’s lawyer. The developer’s lawyer acts for the developer. The buyer should have independent legal representation to protect their own interests.

Due Diligence Protects the Beneficial Owner and the Family

In many Category 6(2) cases, the purchase may be part of wider family planning. The applicant may be buying for the benefit of the spouse, children or future family residence in Cyprus. Sometimes the purchase may involve funds from abroad, family wealth, companies or other arrangements.

It is therefore important to structure the purchase properly from the beginning. The buyer should understand who will be the legal purchaser, who will be treated as the investor for immigration purposes, how the funds will be transferred, and whether the ownership structure is consistent with the residence application.

Mistakes at this stage can create difficulties later. If the property is purchased in the wrong name or the funds are not properly documented, the immigration application may become more complicated.

The purpose of due diligence is not only to identify problems. It is also to ensure that the transaction is structured cleanly and sensibly from the outset.

Immigration Approval Does Not Mean the Property Was a Good Purchase

One of the most important points for applicants to understand is that immigration approval does not mean that the property was a good investment or that there are no legal risks.

The immigration authorities are concerned with the immigration criteria. They do not decide whether the purchase price is fair, whether the property has construction defects, whether the contract is balanced, or whether the location is suitable for the family.

For example, a property could satisfy the minimum investment threshold but still be overpriced. A development could be acceptable for immigration documentation purposes but still suffer from delays. A contract could be sufficient to submit with the application but still contain weak protections for the buyer.

This is why legal due diligence should be carried out before the buyer becomes fully committed. Once the contract is signed and payments are made, the buyer’s negotiating position is usually weaker.

Off-Plan Properties Require Extra Care

Buying off-plan can be attractive. Prices may be more competitive, the buyer may have more choice, and new developments are often marketed heavily to foreign investors.

However, off-plan purchases also carry additional risks. The buyer is paying for something that has not yet been completed, and delivery may depend on construction progress, permit compliance and the developer’s ability to complete the project.

In such cases, the developer’s obligations, payment stages, timetable and specifications should be reviewed carefully. The buyer should also understand what happens if completion is delayed.

For Category 6(2), timing can also matter. If the buyer wants to submit the application quickly, the documentation must be ready and suitable. If the property is far from completion, the buyer should understand how this affects both the practical relocation plan and the residence application.

Common Mistakes Buyers Make

One mistake is choosing the property first and contacting a lawyer only after signing a reservation agreement or contract. By that stage, the buyer may already have accepted terms that are difficult to change.

Another mistake is relying entirely on the developer’s assurances that the property is “eligible for permanent residence”. Developers may be familiar with the general idea of the scheme, but they are not responsible for giving independent legal advice to the buyer.

A third mistake is focusing only on the €300,000 threshold and ignoring the wider legal position of the property. The minimum investment is only one requirement. It does not replace due diligence.

Finally, some buyers underestimate the importance of documents. The sale contract, payment receipts, bank transfers, confirmations and property documents must be consistent and properly prepared.

Why Independent Legal Advice Matters

A proper lawyer’s role is not simply to prepare forms or submit an application. The lawyer should identify risks, explain them clearly, and help the client make an informed decision.

In a Category 6(2) case, the lawyer should understand both the immigration requirements and the Cyprus property law issues. If the review focuses only on one side, important risks may be missed.

Independent legal advice gives the buyer a clearer picture before committing funds and helps avoid discovering issues too late.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is due diligence necessary if the property is new?

Yes. New properties can still have legal or practical issues. The fact that a property is new does not automatically mean that the permits, contract, title position, specifications or developer obligations are satisfactory.

Can any property over €300,000 be used for Category 6(2)?

No. For the residential property route, the property must normally be a qualifying new house or apartment from a development company. Resale residential properties do not usually qualify under this route, even if the price exceeds €300,000.

Does Immigration check whether the developer is reputable?

The immigration authorities examine the residence application and the relevant criteria. They do not carry out commercial due diligence on behalf of the buyer and do not advise whether a developer is reliable.

Can I rely on the developer’s lawyer?

It is not advisable. The developer’s lawyer acts for the developer. A buyer should have independent legal representation to protect their own interests.

What happens if the developer delays completion?

This depends mainly on the contract. The contract should clearly set out the delivery date, the developer’s obligations and the buyer’s remedies in case of delay. This should be reviewed before signing.

Is an off-plan property acceptable for Category 6(2)?

Off-plan properties may be used in appropriate cases, provided the requirements are satisfied and the documentation is suitable. However, off-plan purchases require careful review because the property has not yet been completed.

Does approval of the residence permit mean the property has no legal problems?

No. Immigration approval does not mean that the property is free of legal, construction, permit, title or contractual issues. These matters must be checked separately.

Should due diligence be done before or after signing the contract?

It should be done before signing the contract, or at least before the buyer becomes legally and financially committed. Once the contract is signed and payments are made, it may be much harder to renegotiate terms or withdraw.

Can due diligence help with the Category 6(2) application itself?

Yes. Due diligence can confirm whether the property, purchase structure, payment evidence and documentation are suitable for the application. It can also help avoid inconsistencies that may create delays or questions during the examination of the file.

Why is this especially important for families relocating to Cyprus?

For families, the property is often more than an investment. It may determine where the children will live, what schools are practical, and how comfortable the relocation will be.

Our Services

Our firm assists non-EU nationals with Category 6(2) permanent residence applications and related property due diligence in Cyprus.

We can review whether a proposed property is suitable for the residence application, examine the contract of sale, carry out legal checks on the property and developer, advise on the required documentation, and guide the client through the application process.

Where appropriate, we also liaise with developers, accountants, banks and other professionals so the transaction and application are handled in a coordinated manner.

The purpose of our involvement is not only to help the client obtain immigration approval, but also to protect the client’s investment in Cyprus.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.