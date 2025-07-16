Corporate Immigration 2025

Portugal is a country that welcomes immigrants and has proven to be a sought-after place for foreign citizens to live, either temporarily or permanently.

1. Policy

1.1 Immigration Policy

Portugal is a country that welcomes immigrants and has proven to be a sought-after place for foreign citizens to live, either temporarily or permanently.

The Portuguese Immigration Law has been subject to several amendments over the years, with the introduction of new types of visas and residence permits aimed at attracting more foreign citizens to Portugal and streamlining the immigration procedure. Examples include the Tech Visa, the Digital Nomad Visa, the Job Seeking Visa and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) Visa. Portugal now has a wide range of visas for foreign citizens who wish to relocate to the country, depending on whether their purpose is to study, to work (including remote working), to reunite with family or simply to enjoy life in Portugal.

There are two types of national visas in Portugal:

the Temporary Stay Visa for stays of up to 12 months; and

the residence visa (which is later converted into a residence permit) for those who intend to relocate to Portugal for longer than 12 months.

There are also two types of residence permits:

the temporary residence permit, the validity of which varies from one to three years; and

the permanent residence permit, which is valid for five years and may be applied for if a temporary residence permit has been held for at least five years, provided that the applicant meets the requirements.

1.2 Upcoming Policy Changes Expression of Interest

Until the end of May 2024, foreign citizens who entered Portugal on a visa exemption or a Schengen Visa could apply directly in Portugal for a Subordinate Work Residence Permit, an Independent Work Residence Permit, a Migrant Entrepreneur Residence Permit, a Start-up Visa or a Digital Nomad Residence Permit through the mechanism called expression of interest. Of the work-related residence permits that could be initiated directly in the national territory, the expression of interest mechanism was by far the most widely used. This mechanism attracted more applicants than the immigration office's capacity, which led to a huge backlog and left 400,000 applicants in vulnerable situations as it took around two years for them to receive their residence permit.

The expression of interest regime was revoked by the Portuguese government in early June 2024, significantly reducing the number of work residence permit applications initiated directly in the national territory. The Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) has been making efforts to reduce the backlog and process pending applications, through the implementation of more efficient application procedures.

Cooperation Protocol for Regulated Labour Migration

On 1 April 2025, a Cooperation Protocol for Regulated Labour Migration was signed between the government and some confederations, aiming to respond to the labour shortage. The protocol was signed by the Directorate General for Consular Affairs and Portuguese Communities (DGACCP), AIMA, the Immigration and Border Coordination Unit of the Internal Security System and the Employment and Vocational Training Institute (IEFP) on behalf of the government, and also by the Portuguese Business Confederation, the Portuguese Farmers' Confederation, the Portuguese Trade and Services Confederation, the Portuguese Tourism Confederation and the Portuguese Construction and Real Estate Confederation.

The Protocol's purpose is to tackle the labour shortage through a regulated and expedited visa application process while ensuring that foreign employees will be able to integrate in the local community.

2. Visa Options

2.1 Sponsor-Based Employment Visas

In Portugal, sponsor-based employment visas as usually regulated in other countries do not exist as such, but there are several visa and residence permit types in relation to which an employment contract is the basis for the application.

Employment-Based Visa and Residence Permits

Seasonal Work Visa

Visa types

There are two types of visas for seasonal work, depending on the duration:

a Short-Stay Seasonal Work Visa, valid for up to 90 days; and

a Temporary Stay Seasonal Work Visa, for stays over 90 days.

This visa is valid for the duration of the employment contract and cannot exceed nine months within a 12-month period. If the visa is valid for less than nine months, it may be extended for a maximum of nine months within a 12-month period.

Seasonal workers are not bound to the activity for which the visa was granted, permitting greater flexibility when carrying out seasonal activities at one or successive employers.

Visa requirements

Seasonal Work Visas (Short-Stay or Temporary Stay) may be granted to foreign citizens who:

have a valid travel document;

have not been subject to a removal order and are not currently under a subsequent period of prohibition of entry and stay in Portugal, the EU or the Schengen Area;

have valid travel insurance covering any necessary medical expenses, medical emergency and medical repatriation;

have adequate medical protection, in similar terms to those available to national citizens, or medical insurance for the periods that may not be covered by medical protection, as well as work accidents insurance provided by the employer;

hold an employment contract or promissory employment contract signed with a temporary work agency or an employer established in Portugal that specifies the location, time and type of work, as well as the respective duration of employment, salary and the duration of paid vacation to which they are entitled;

have means of subsistence;

have adequate accommodation by means of a lease or equivalent contract, or have accommodation provided by the employer, which must comply with minimum health and safety standards – if the accommodation is provided by the employer and is not free of charge, the rent must be proportional to the remuneration of the employee and under no circumstances can it be automatically deducted from the employee's remuneration, nor exceed 20% thereof;

fulfil Portuguese legal requirements in the case of a regulated profession;

hold a valid transport document that guarantees their return to the country of origin (only for Short-Stay Seasonal Work Visa); and

hold a travel document valid for the duration of the visa (only for Temporary Stay Seasonal Work Visa).

Simplified procedure

Foreign citizens who have been admitted for the purposes of seasonal work in Portugal at least once in the past five years and who have complied with the legal provisions benefit from a simplified procedure when applying for a new Short-Stay or Temporary Stay Seasonal Work Visa, with the following characteristics:

the visa application is processed as a priority;

decisions are issued within 15 days; and

the following documents are exempted: proof of accommodation; proof of fulfilment of legal requirements in the case of a regulated profession; and a valid transport document that guarantees their return to the country of origin.



Seasonal work is available in the following sectors:

agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing;

hospitality, restaurants and similar;

food, liquor and tobacco;

gross and retail commerce;

construction; and

land transport.

Subordinate Work Residence Permit

This is adequate for those who already have a job offer, a promissory employment contract or even an employment contract with a Portuguese company, regardless of the type of activity and the qualifications or experience of the applicants.

Highly Skilled Activity Work Residence Permit

This is applicable to those who already have a job offer, a promissory employment contract or even an employment contract with a Portuguese company for a highly skilled activity, and have the qualifications and/or experience for the execution of such activity. It is advisable to apply for this visa in the applicant's country of residence rather than directly in Portugal.

Tech Visa Residence Permit

The Tech Visa is a certification programme that aims to simplify the visa and residence permit application for foreign highly skilled citizens to be employed by a company that is certified under the programme.

In April 2019, this programme ceased to be limited to tech and innovative companies, and became applicable to all companies that:

have been legally incorporated;

have no debts with the tax authority or social security;

have no unpaid salaries;

are not subject to a restructuring procedure;

identify the desired areas of expertise according to the National Catalogue of Qualifications;

have an office in Portugal and carry out an activity that requires specialised technical skills, exceptional skills or adequate qualifications;

develop an activity of production of goods and services that can reach the international market; and

obtain a positive evaluation of the application on: market potential; or focus on external markets.



If a company was incorporated more than three years ago, it is necessary to provide a copy of the last annual Simplified Company Information (IES) evidencing its positive net worth.

The Agency for Competition and Innovation (IAPMEI) is the entity competent for the certification of companies under the Tech Visa programme. Once certified, companies can then issue a digital Term of Responsibility to highly skilled third-country citizens who:

are at least 18 years old;

are not residing permanently in the EU;

have fulfilled all tax obligations, when applicable;

have no criminal record;

have successfully completed a bachelor's degree or equivalent, and have five years' experience in specialised technical functions; and

are proficient in Portuguese, English, French or Spanish and have a language level adequate to the functions/duties to be performed.

The requirements for this type of residence visa/ permit are similar to those for the Highly Skilled Activity Residence Visa/Permit, with the main difference being that the employer is a certified company and is declaring that the employee is a highly skilled professional qualified for the job when issuing the Term of Responsibility.

Note that companies may only have a maximum of 50% employees hired simultaneously through the Tech Visa programme; companies located inland have a maximum cap of 80%.

It is advisable to apply for this visa in the applicant's country of residence rather than directly in Portugal.

EU Blue Card

The EU Blue Card is a residence permit that entitles its holder to live and develop a highly skilled activity in Portugal. A Portuguese EU Blue Card may also be granted to those who move to Portugal to engage in a highly skilled activity after holding another member state's EU Blue Card for at least 12 months.

Whereas Highly Skilled Activity Residence Permits and Tech Visa Residence Permits are Portuguese highly skilled visas and only count towards the Portuguese permanent residence permit, the EU Blue Card is a highly skilled activity residence permit of the EU, and uninterrupted residence time in other member states may cumulatively count towards the five years of residence necessary to apply for an EU Long-Term Residence Permit, provided that some requirements are met.

Intra-corporate transfer (ICT)

This residence permit is applicable when an employee is transferred within the company or group of companies, from a country abroad to Portugal. It is valid for one year or for the duration of the transfer to Portugal, and is renewable for equal periods up to a limit of three years for managers and specialists or one year for trainees, as long as the conditions at the time of its granting are maintained. In practice and considering all types of visas and residence permits offered by Portugal, and the procedures and processing times required, there is no clear advantage for a foreign citizen to apply for this type of visa.

