Maltese Citizenship Acquisition Reform

The Court of Justice of the European Union's (CJEU) ruling Commission v. Malta (Case C-181/23) has led Parliament to propose Bill No. 140 ("the Bill") on 16th July 2025, amending the Maltese Citizenship Act (Chapter 188 of the Laws of Malta). The Bill aims to replace the Maltese citizenship investment program with a citizenship-by-merit system instead.

Under the Bill, citizenship may be granted to non-Maltese nationals who demonstrate a genuine link with the country by rendering 'exceptional services' or by making an 'exceptional contribution' to Malta. The Bill defines 'exceptional' as 'manifestly superior or adding value,' however the meaning of these terms is left open for interpretation. Despite this, the idea of integration and connection into and with the country is communicated.

Building on existing provisions, the law already enabled naturalisation for professionals who significantly enhance Malta's standing in fields such as science, research, sport, art, culture, job creation, investment, and entrepreneurship. The new amendments expand this scope to include philanthropists and technologists, broadening the list of persons eligible for citizenship.

Through this system,citizenship will be granted on a case-by-case basis. Previously, the evaluation board only provided an opinion on applications, however through the amendments, the board would have to provide a recommendation based on advice from a competent authority in the relevant sector.

Furthermore, the amendments vest more power in the relevant minister to be able to grant citizenship to any person who is alienated or stateless and provides exceptional contribution or services to Malta.

