Malta Permanent Residence Programme Improved With Temporary Residence, Rental Income Option & Reduced Costs

By virtue of Legal Notice 146 of 2025, Malta's Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) has been revised and significantly improved, positioning Malta's residency-by-investment option as an even stronger contender for those seeking to move to an English-speaking, diverse, tolerant and safe second home in Europe.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme applications submitted from 1st January 2025 may now benefit sooner than anticipated, by being offered the option to apply for temporary residence rights in Malta until their complete MPRP application is submitted and a decision is issued. This newly introduced and earlier route to acquiring Malta residence rights (albeit temporary) for the main applicant and dependants will strongly facilitate the individual and their family members transitioning their relocation to Malta, whether this relates to enrolling children into school, joining sports clubs or local organisations, or simply exploring different parts of the island before committing to a real estate purchase.

Overall, MPRP applicants who opt for the new Temporary Residence Option will also make it easier for their MPRP application to be compiled and submitted to the Residency Malta Agency by the applicant's appointed licensed agent. Malta-warranted Advocate and Licensed Agent AKM-BALD, Dr Russell Attard Baldacchino, has a successful track record of helping individuals and their families move to Malta since 2014. Together with the Attard Baldacchino team of experienced multilingual professionals, clients can enjoy peace of mind that they have the right people supporting them in their residence application and move to Malta.

The Residency Malta Agency has also announced reduced dependant fees, streamlined the main applicant contribution (no distinction whether the qualifying property is rented or purchased), and the flexibility for MPRP applicants who acquire their property to temporarily lease their qualifying property to third parties when not in Malta. Applicants who opt for the lease option may also benefit from the possibility of subletting their leased property, subject to the original lease terms and only after the 5 years of annual compliance have elapsed.

It is important to note that these changes have just been communicated, and whilst all efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy and correctness of the changes being made to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, it is expected that more clarity on the details and guidelines for prospective applicants will soon be available. A summary of the key changes are outlined below:

1. Introduction of a Temporary One-Year Residence Permit

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a Temporary Residence Permit issued at the start of the application process after standard background checks. This permit, valid for one year, provides applicants with immediate legal residence status during the application review.

Applicants must submit all required documentation within six months.

Upon meeting all Programme obligations and receiving Approval in Principle, the temporary permit automatically converts into a Permanent Residency Certificate.

Should the application be refused, the temporary permit will be revoked within 15 days of the rejection notice.

This new provision offers applicants greater legal certainty and flexibility during the often complex process of securing permanent residence in Malta.

2. Revised Pricing Structure

The MPRP fees have been updated as follows:

Non-refundable administration fee: €60,000

€60,000 Fee per adult dependant (excluding spouse): €7,500

€7,500 Fee for each additional dependant after issuance: €7,500

€7,500 Contribution by main applicant (buying or leasing qualifying property): €37,000

Notably, the qualifying investment and NGO donation amounts remain unchanged.

3. Enhanced Property Rental Flexibility

Under the updated regulations, property investment rules have become more adaptable:

Subject to compliance with Agency guidelines, applicants who acquire a qualifying property under these regulations will be permitted to lease the property to third parties for temporary periods during which they are not present in Malta.

under these regulations will be permitted to lease the property to third parties for temporary periods during which they are not present in Malta. Furthermore, subject to compliance with Agency guidelines, applicants who lease a qualifying property under these regulations may, with the landlord's consent, sublet the leased property after the initial five-year lease period has elapsed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.